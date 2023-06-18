Netflix TUDUM: Bridgerton season 3 shifts focus to Colin and Penelope's love story

Fans of the hit Netflix series Bridgerton were in for a treat when it was announced that season 3 would deviate from the books and focus on the love story of Colin and Penelope instead of Benedict Bridgerton. Luke Newton and Nicola Coughlan in 'Bridgerton' season 3. (Image Credit: Netflix)

The news was revealed by Nicola Coughlan during the Global fan event TUDUM on Saturday, who plays Penelope Featherington, at an FYC event in May 2022, leaving fans buzzing with excitement.

Penelope has harbored feelings for Colin Bridgerton, played by Luke Thompson, for a significant part of her life. In the previous season, she even used her alter ego, Lady Whistledown, to sabotage Colin's potential marriage to Marina. But, after overhearing Colin's unkind words about her, viewers are left wondering if Penelope will continue to hold a torch for her former crush.

While many details about the upcoming season remain under thick wraps, Jonathan Bailey, who donned the role of Anthony Bridgerton, expressed his enthusiasm for the season, hoping to explore a more sensitive side of his character. He revealed his excitement about delving into a relationship where friendship forms the foundation, allowing the characters to truly know each other at their core.

During the 2022 TUDUM event, Nicola Coughlan treated fans by reading Lady Whistledown's opening narration from the first episode of season 3 titled "Out of the Shadows."

The 36-year-old actress began, “Dearest gentle reader, we’ve been apart for far too long,” added, “At last, London’s smart set has made its return, and so to, has this author. As the season begins, the question on everyone’s minds is, of course, which newly minted debutante will shine the brightest? The crop this year proves to be rather dazzling indeed. Unfortunately, not every young lady can attract the light.”

As the highly anticipated season begins, viewers are left pondering which debutante will shine the brightest amongst London's smart set.

While fans may miss the presence of Phoebe Dynevor, who portrayed Daphne Bridgerton in the show's first two installments, she has hinted that there might be a possibility of her character making an appearance in future seasons. However, she confirmed that Daphne will not be part of season 3, leaving fans eager to witness the developments surrounding other beloved characters.

Although no official announcement has been made, it is highly likely that fans can expect to see more of Anthony and his new bride, Kate, played by Simone Ashley.

Simone Ashley expressed her excitement about seeing the post-marriage dynamics between the couple, free from the scandals and drama of the previous season. Fans can anticipate a blissful and love-filled storyline for Anthony and Kate.

Meanwhile, Penelope and Colin will face their fair share of challenges and drama in season 3. The previous season left Penelope feeling isolated and betrayed when her true identity as Lady Whistledown was exposed to Eloise, her close friend. Adding insult to injury, Colin's hurtful comments about Penelope were overheard, leaving their relationship hanging in the balance.

The Irish actresses, reflected on the future of their relationship, emphasizing the importance of Penelope seeing Colin as a flawed human being rather than an idealized figure. She believes that for their relationship to have a chance, Penelope must recognize Colin's imperfections.

“Penelope needs to realize Colin is a fallible human being,” she expressed. “He’s not a god, he’s not an Adonis. If they’re ever going to have any type of relationship, it’s not healthy for her to see him in that way. She’s got to see him flaws and all, and she currently doesn’t. In the long run, it’s probably a good thing, but it’s not going to be an immediate good thing.”