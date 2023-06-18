Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny redefine fashion as power couple, Takes the streets in chic ensembles

In the realm of effortless style, supermodel Kendall Jenner, 27, and rapper Bad Bunny, 29, are making waves as a power couple. Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny at Sherman Oaks. (Image Credit: BACKGRID)

Rumoured to be dating, the duo was recently spotted together in Sherman Oaks, California, where they showcased their casual and cool fashion sense during a shopping excursion.

Jenner exuded confidence in a white cropped tank top paired with high-waisted jeans, elegantly cinched with a thin burgundy belt. Her radiant smile was infectious as she walked alongside Bad Bunny (Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio) on the sunny sidewalk. Completing her ensemble were white Adidas sneakers, oval-framed sunglasses, and a vibrant red tote bag.

Bad Bunny, too, embraced a monochromatic look, donning a light brown hooded sweater and matching pants, complemented by sleek black sneakers. Adding a pop of color, he stylishly sported a bright green baseball cap worn backward.

Effortlessly stylish power couple turning heads with coordinated fashion statements. (Image Credit: BACKGRID)

This recent outing follows their earlier sighting in Beverly Hills, where the pair enjoyed brunch while wearing coordinated earth-toned outfits, sparking even more speculation about their relationship status.

Although neither Jenner nor Bad Bunny has publicly addressed their romance, an exclusive source disclosed to PEOPLE in May that the 818 Tequila founder and the musician were "getting more serious."

The insider described their connection as "very cute," highlighting Jenner's happiness and Bad Bunny's fun and charming personality.

“They are very cute together. Kendall is happy,” the source shared.

“He is a fun guy. Very much a gentleman and charming. She likes his vibe. He is very chill.”

According to the source, “it was a slow start, but they spend almost every day together now,” the insider added, “He hangs out with her friends, and she hangs out with his. It’s more of a relationship now… Kendall is not seeing anyone else. She really likes him.”

ALSO READ| From lip kits to love! Kylie Jenner's family gives Timothée Chalamet their Stamp of approval

The dating rumors between Jenner and Bad Bunny initially surfaced in February when they were seen leaving the same Los Angeles restaurant. TMZ reported that the duo was on a double date with Hailey and Justin Bieber, further fueling speculation about their relationship.

Whether it's Jenner's chic crop top and jeans ensemble or Bad Bunny's coordinated monochrome outfit with a playful touch of color, this duo effortlessly sets trends.