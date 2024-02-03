BTS' J-Hope proudly leads soldier trainees in 20 km ruck march as drill instructor: Photos

BTS' J-Hope, cherished as the fans’ sunshine, has charmed the entire army camp with his radiant smile. In recently viral pictures, the rapper is seen leading soldier trainees through a 20km (12.5-mile) ruck march. Commencing his mandatory military service on April 18, 2023, the Arson singer is acknowledged as one of the best and most disciplined individuals in the camp. Take a look J-Hope Charms Fans with Radiant Smile in Military Service(Via X)

BTS’ J-Hope's new photos from a military camp

With all BTS members currently in military service, it's challenging for fans to stay updated on their activities. Fortunately, occasional pictures surfacing online provide fans with glimpses, reassuring them that their idols are faring well in the camp. In one such photo, J-Hope dons a neon vest with a hand signal light, standing amidst soldier trainees. True to his nature, the singer beams his signature bright smile, bringing joy to fans. In a series of photos, some blurred and some clear, J-Hope can be seen bonding with his fellow soldiers and posing happily for the cameras.

The On the Street singer is currently trending at the top of X (Twitter) trends. A fan wrote, “My man my mannnn..look at his smileeee”, others chimed in, “Keep up the good work, Jhope our Hope!”, “so proud of u hoseokie”, “He's working hard”, “he is the best leader’, “oh that smile.”

Previously, it was revealed that J-Hope earned the "Special Force" title and an early promotion to sergeant due to his exceptional skills in marksmanship and first aid. While his promotion was originally slated for January 2024, his outstanding performance led to an earlier advancement.

BTS’ J-Hope military activities

J-hope is currently spending the remainder of his required military service at the army boot camp as an assistant drill instructor, according to All Kpop. He was recognized for his outstanding military service, specifically last year when he served as a platoon leader.

Taking to Weverse in December, the K-pop star also penned a note for ARMYs where he shared deets about his military discharge. In one of the paragraphs he wrote, “"I did activities busily and fiercely like this and then enlisted. Like that, it has already been 9 months while running as a soldier. Already!!? I'm preparing to see the sun of the (day of my) discharge. (Of course... it ends in October though...) What I end up feeling though, is nothing but except the thought that I want to show you my cool side again, and as much as that, I miss you all so much!"