BTS' J-Hope shares old video of Jimin shaving his head, reacts as singer stops midway and calls for professional. Watch

BTS rapper J-Hope on Friday posted a bunch of photos as he bid 2023 goodbye. Taking to Instagram, J-Hope also shared a video featuring group member Jimin as he shaved his head. He also gave a glimpse of Jimin's gift to him. (Also Read | BTS: Jungkook, Jin, J-Hope, Suga, Jimin join V and RM for pics ahead of their military enlistment. See posts) BTS' J-Hope with group member Jimin.

J-Hope shares his pics

In the first photo, J-Hope wore a sweater under a beige coat, pants and a woollen cap as he walked by a Christmas tree. In the next picture, a selfie, he looked away from the camera as he stood inside a room. J-hope admired a painting inside a museum in the next photo.

BTS rapper posts old pic with J Cole

The rapper posed with his team and J Cole seemingly after filming for their track On the Street. J-Hope also posted a picture of Jimin's gift to him – his album FACE. The message on the cover read, "To beloved Jjwehope. I, Park Jimin, loves hyung (elder brother) J-Hope."

Jimin shaves J-Hope's hair

A video showed J-Hope recording a video, sitting in a chair as Jimin shaved his head. Jimin asked, "How do you feel?" J-Hope replied, "How do you think? Ah, the hair went into my mouth!" Laughing, Jimin said, "Alright, from here, let's hand it over to the professional." J-Hope said, "Isn't this almost like Bochan?? (Referring to Shinchan's friend)." After sharing the conversation, Jimin walked away to call the person who would shave J-hope's head.

J-Hope posts selfies, pens note

The next few pictures showed J-Hope posing in different outfits and clicking selfies. He was seen with buzzcut hair and also wearing caps. J-Hope was seen in white and saffron-coloured outfits in the pictures. The rapper captioned the post, "Adios 2023 (waving hand and saluting face emojis)."

About J-Hope, other BTS members

J-Hope has been sharing pictures on Instagram. The rapper is seemingly on break time amid his military service. He is spending the holidays with his family. Jimin entered the South Korean military camp a few weeks ago along with group member Jungkook.

BTS member Jin was the first person from the group to join the military. He was followed by J-Hope and Suga. A few weeks ago, RM, Kim Taehyung (aka V), Jimin and Jungkook too started their military service. The BTS members hope to reconvene as a group in 2025.

