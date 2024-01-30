Grammys 2024: When and where to live stream the show for free, performers, host and more

Music's biggest night is almost here! Mark your calendars for Sunday, February 4th, 2024, as the 66th Annual Grammy Awards light up the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Get ready for a star-studded evening of dazzling performances, emotional acceptance speeches, candid clicks, and unexpected snubs. Boasting an impressive performer lineup including SZA, Burna Boy, Billie Eilish, Billy Joel, Dua Lipa, and more, this year's musical extravaganza is going to be a sight to behold. Tina Turner sold more than 150 million records worldwide, won 12 Grammys, and was voted along with Ike into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1991 (and on her own in 2021). (AP)

But you don't need a coveted golden ticket to be part of the action! Tune in live for free and experience the Grammy magic from the comfort of your own couch. Here’s how.

How to watch Grammys 2024

There are multiple ways to watch the Grammys from home this year. Prior to the main event, there will be a live webcast of the Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony on Grammy.com and the Recording Academy's YouTube site.

Grammys 2024 live streaming options

For those eager to watch the live Grammy Award show, tune in to CBS, the exclusive broadcaster of the 66th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, February 4. The event starts at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET. Alternatively, you can stream the ceremony live by signing into CBS.com as well.

Grammys 2024 on Paramount+

In case you don’t have access to CBS, tune in to Paramount+ which will also be streaming the 66th Grammys or Grammys 2024. To watch your favorites bag the trophy, watch the show live on DirecTV Stream and other services that provide live television.

How to watch Grammys 2024 outside the US

Internationally tuning in to the Grammys? Good news! You can access CBS and Paramount+ through your usual streaming platform if you use a VPN like ExpressVPN.

Grammys 2024 leading nominees

This year, SZA, set to deliver an electrifying performance, leads the Grammy nominations with a total of nine, followed by Phoebe Bridgers, Victoria Monét, and engineer/mixer Serban Ghenea, each receiving seven nods. Other notable nominees include Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish, Miley Cyrus, Jon Batiste, Brandy Clark, Lana Del Rey, Dua Lipa, Jelly Roll, Ice Spice, Coco Jones, Fred again, The War & Treaty, Doja Cat, Ed Sheeran, and more.

Grammys 2024 host

Comedian Trevor Noah, who himself has been nominated this year, is returning to host the show for the fourth consecutive year. The presenters of the show are yet to be announced.