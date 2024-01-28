Disney+ scraps major Marvel production mid-flight in costly cutback

The hammer has dropped, and the Marvel Cinematic Universe is echoing with thunder. In a surprising twist fueled by budgetary worries, Disney+ has unexpectedly halted a major Marvel series. Tatiana Maslany, the star of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, recently delivered a piece of disappointing news to fans by expressing doubts about the show's potential for a second season. She-Hulk Season 1 was a decent success, garnering 390 million minutes of viewing time and a 77% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Fans of this lighthearted fun binge-watch were hoping for a potential comeback with season 2 but unfortunately, it's not happening anymore. This image provided by Disney shows a product image of Disney Plus on a tablet. (AP)

Disney cancels She-Hulk: Attorney at Law season 2

During her appearance on the Twitch gameshow Codenames Live hosted by NerdIncorrect, Maslany was questioned about the possibility of a second season with the inquiry, "Is there optimism for a season 2?" "I don't think so," the star said. The actress further added, “I think we blew our budget, and Disney was like, 'No thanks!'"

Previously, speculations were rampant when the show's head writer, Jessica Gao, mentioned having ideas for future seasons. Fans, fueled by an open-ended finale, even speculated on potential storylines for the next season. However, contrary to these expectations, the show's protagonist appeared confident that the series would not be revived.

For those unfamiliar, She-Hulk Season 1 boasted one of the highest budgets among Disney+ MCU series, reaching a total of $225 million. Despite the considerable hype and budget, the show's performance was deemed satisfactory. Last August, reports surfaced about Marvel's intentions to initiate the development of Season 2 after the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Nevertheless, Maslany's remarks imply that Marvel currently has no immediate plans to revive the show. However, fans are still waiting for an official confirmation from the streamer or makers.

As per the plot, by day, Jennifer Walters played by Tatiana Maslany is a sharp-witted lawyer navigating the courtroom jungle. But by night, or whenever anger ignites, she unleashes her inner green powerhouse as the She-Hulk, her cousin Bruce Banner's superpowered counterpart.