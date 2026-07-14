5 Best Sam Neill movies and TV shows to watch as Jurassic Park actor dies at 78

New Zealand actor Sir Sam Neill, famous around the world for playing Dr. Alan Grant in the Jurassic Park movies, died suddenly at his home in Sydney, Australia, at age 78. New-Zealand actor Sam Neill died at the age of 78. (AFP)

His family (Whanau) confirmed the shocking news on July 13, 2026, using his official social media accounts.

The news surprised the global film community because Neill had proudly said he was cancer-free after fighting a rare blood cancer, stage-three angioimmunoblastic T-cell lymphoma. His family added that he stayed cancer-free up to his last moments.

Sir Sam Neill was born in Northern Ireland and grew up in New Zealand. He had a long career with more than 150 acting credits, successfully balancing art house films and big Hollywood movies. For viewers who want to see his best work, here are his five most important projects, available on major streaming apps:

Jurassic Park (1993) Neill’s most famous worldwide role as Dr. Alan Grant, the practical paleontologist. Audiences can watch this classic on Netflix.

Peaky Blinders (Seasons 1–2) Neill showed his skill as a villain playing the cruel Belfast police chief Major Chester Campbell. His intense battles of wits with Tommy Shelby are available to stream on Netflix.

The Hunt for Red October (1990) Neill played the calm, idealistic Captain Vasily Borodin opposite Sean Connery in this acclaimed Cold War submarine thriller. You can rent the movie digitally on Apple TV.

Also read : Jurassic Park actor Sam Neill dies at 78, family confirms: ‘The loss was sudden and unexpected’

The Piano (1993) Neill played Alisdair Stewart in Jane Campion’s Oscar-winning historical drama. You can watch it on major digital stores like Google Play.

Hunt for the Wilderpeople (2016) Directed by Taika Waititi, this funny and touching film stars Neill as the grumpy Uncle Hec. Audience can watch it through on Amazon Prime Video.

World wide tributes Since the news of Neill's death broke, moving tributes from world leaders, filmmakers, and famous actors have flooded social media. BBC News reported that New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon called Neill “one of the greats” who helped put New Zealand culture on the world map. Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese also shared a heartfelt message, saying Neill had “a special place in Australian hearts” because of his dry humour and quiet dignity.

Hollywood colleagues also shared their sadness. Oscar-nominated actress Toni Collette posted an emotional tribute, saying, "I love you, dear Sam. You are a hero. You are a legend... You are already missed so much." Fellow New Zealand actor Karl Urban called him a groundbreaking "national treasure."

(By: Tusharika Tripath)