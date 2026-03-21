Oscar-nominated film faces CBFC roadblock

Tunisian-French film , The Voice of Hind Rajab, based on the killing of Rajab, a five-year old Palestinian by Israel during the Gaza war, and nominated for an Academy Award, has run into trouble with India’s Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) over fears that its release could affect India’s relations with Israel. The CBFC committee members said there is a need to maintain a positive diplomatic relationship. (Film stills sourced from Mubi)

The controversy was first reported by Variety. Manoj Nandwana, distributor of the film in India and founder of film production company Jai Viratra Entertainment Limited said that CBFC has suggested that the movie may not be cleared for release as it is on an issue that could strain India’s ties with Israel.

“The CBFC committee members took this decision citing India–Israel relations, saying there is a need to maintain a positive diplomatic relationship,” said Nandwana.

According to Nandwana and an official in the Information and Broadcasting (I&B) ministry, the film has now been referred to a revising committee for further consideration.

CBFC and the I&B ministry did not respond to HT’s queries for a comment.

The film itself is based on the real-life killing of Rajab, incorporates actual audio of her distress calls, and presents Israeli military action in a poor light. Rajab fled Gaza with six of her relatives in January 2024, but their car was shelled by Israeli forces, killing five relatives. The sixth died a little later. Rajab was on the phone, speaking to members of the Red Crescent who were trying to rescue her even as the firing continued. She, and two Red Crescent volunteers were found dead later.

To be sure, there’s no talk of a ban.

“The government hasn’t outright banned the movie, but they are adopting delay tactics. We planned on releasing it on March 6, ahead of the Oscars, but this delay reduces the hype for the film as well,” said Nandwana.

The film was slated for a March 6 release in India, ahead of the Oscar award ceremony on March 16; it was one of the nominees for Best International Feature Film. The film, which has big names like Brad Pitt, Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara as its executive producers, did not win the Oscar which went to Norwegian movie Sentimental Value. The film first premiered at the Venice Film Festival in September 2025 and went on to win the festival’s Silver Lion. Nandwana purchased the rights to the movie in India for around ₹1 crore.

The film was submitted to CBFC for certification on January 26, and was screened for the Examining Committee on February 27. On March 10, Nandwana was informed that the CBFC chairperson had referred the film to the Revising Committee under Rule 24(1) of the Cinematograph Rules, 1983.

Now that the film has been referred to the Revising Committee, it will undergo a fresh review by a newly constituted panel, distinct from the original Examining Committee. The committee will watch the same version of the film without any modifications. However, Nandwana is not too optimistic about the outcome.

While the government notes that Revising Committee decisions are being made within prescribed timelines, the absence of the Film Certification Appellate Tribunal (FCAT) since 2021 means filmmakers now rely on internal review or courts.

CBFC’s refusal to certify the film has drawn reactions from political circles, with Congress leader Shashi Tharoor calling the restriction “pretty disgraceful.”

“In a democracy, screening a film is a reflection of our society’s freedom of expression and has nothing to do with government to government relations. This practice of banning films or books because of the offence they might cause to foreign countries must stop immediately. It’s unworthy of a mature democracy,” wrote Tharoor.

NCP (SP)’s spokesperson called it “a blot on our collective conscience”. Anish Gawande wrote on X: “Will looking away, shutting our eyes, prevent us from being complicit in the horror unleashed in Gaza?”

An I&B ministry official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said that there is a “difference of opinion” within the Examining Committee, which is why the movie had been referred to the Revising Committee.

If the Revising Committee doesn’t approve the movie for a screening, then the filmmaker has the option of approaching the high court or seeking another review by a different Revising Committee.