Sam Neill, best known for his role in the Jurassic Park movies, died at the age of 78 on July 13, in Sydney, Australia. Actor Sam Neill was known for his roles in the Jurassic Park movies. (AFP)

Neill's cause of death was not immediately made clear, though the actor's family shared more details about his demise. Here's all you need to know.

Sam Neill cause of death: Family releases statement Neill's family issued a statement about his death, though they did not specify how the actor had passed away.

“It is with immense sadness that the whānau [family] of Sam Neill share the news of his passing on Monday 13th July, in Sydney, Australia. Sam was surrounded by family and passed with the dignity that has characterized his whole life,” the statement read.

Also Read | Sam Neill net worth: How much did Jurassic Park actor make? All on earnings, real estate after death at 78

“The loss was sudden and unexpected but blessed by the fact that Sam remained cancer free,” it added. Thus, while the family acknowledged that Neill was no longer suffering from cancer, they noted that this loss was unexpected without detailing what led to his tragic demise.

The statement concluded, “They would like to express their deepest gratitude to the staff at St Vincent’s Private Hospital for their incredible care. More details will be shared later, but for now, on behalf of the family, we ask that you respect their privacy as they navigate this immeasurable loss.”

Sam Neill cancer battle: What is T-cell lymphoma Neill's battle with cancer was public knowledge. The actor had been diagnosed with stage three angioimmunoblastic T-cell lymphoma, which is a rare type of non-Hodgkin lymphoma in 2022.

T-cell lymphoma is a rare, aggressive form of non-Hodgkin lymphoma that begins in T lymphocytes (white blood cells), according to Cleveland Clinic.

Non-Hodgkin lymphoma or NHL is a group of blood cancers which originate in the lymphatic system when white blood cells (lymphocytes) grow abnormally, and form tumors in the lymph nodes or other organs. It usually occurs in older people with weakened immune systems, as per Mayo Clinic.

Neill's cancer battle had caused him to take a brief break from acting, but the actor had shared earlier in 2026 that he was cancer free.

Sam Neill career Apart from playing Dr Alan Grant in Steven Spielberg's Jurassic Park movies, Neill has also starred in Possession, alongside Isabelle Adjani, in Andrzej Zulawski over-the-top horror film. Further, Neil starred in The Hunt for Red October, the first adaptation of Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan thriller series, where he appeared alongside Sean Connery and Alec Baldwin.

Other roles have included The Piano, Wim Wenders' Until the End of the World, and Taika Waititi's Hunt for the Wilderpeople.