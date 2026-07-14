Is Jr NTR following in his grandfather's footsteps and entering politics? Actor clarifies upcoming event

Telugu actor Jr NTR’s family has a long history intertwined with the politics of Andhra Pradesh. So, it’s no surprise that a recent announcement by fans sparked misunderstandings and rumours that he will soon make his political entry. However, in a statement released by his office, the actor clarifies about an upcoming event by fans. Jr NTR's office released a statement about an upcoming event in his name in Andhra Pradesh.

Jr NTR clarifies he has nothing to do with upcoming event A statement released by NTR’s office on Tuesday acknowledges an upcoming event named Ooru Vaada by an organisation named Raw NTR. “It has come to our attention that an organisation operating under the name RAW NTR is carrying out activities that may create an impression of being associated with Mr NTR,” reads the statement.

The statement clarifies that neither the Dragon actor nor his office has ‘association, affiliation, or involvement’ with Raw NTR or its activities. It also claims that the organisation hasn’t been authorised to represent the actor or communicate on his behalf. “Any charitable initiative, public welfare activity, official communication, or association involving Mr NTR will be communicated only through Mr NTR or his official team,” further reads the note.

NTR’s office ended the statement with: “This shall be our final communication on this subject. We sincerely hope this clarification puts an end to all ongoing rumours and speculation,” asking the media and fans to refrain from giving credence to unverified information or rumours.