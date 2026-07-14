Is Jr NTR following in his grandfather's footsteps and entering politics? Actor clarifies upcoming event
An announcement made by Jr NTR's fans sparked off rumours that the actor is soon going to announce entry into politics. Read his statement clarifying the same.
Telugu actor Jr NTR’s family has a long history intertwined with the politics of Andhra Pradesh. So, it’s no surprise that a recent announcement by fans sparked misunderstandings and rumours that he will soon make his political entry. However, in a statement released by his office, the actor clarifies about an upcoming event by fans.
Jr NTR clarifies he has nothing to do with upcoming event
A statement released by NTR’s office on Tuesday acknowledges an upcoming event named Ooru Vaada by an organisation named Raw NTR. “It has come to our attention that an organisation operating under the name RAW NTR is carrying out activities that may create an impression of being associated with Mr NTR,” reads the statement.
The statement clarifies that neither the Dragon actor nor his office has ‘association, affiliation, or involvement’ with Raw NTR or its activities. It also claims that the organisation hasn’t been authorised to represent the actor or communicate on his behalf. “Any charitable initiative, public welfare activity, official communication, or association involving Mr NTR will be communicated only through Mr NTR or his official team,” further reads the note.
NTR’s office ended the statement with: “This shall be our final communication on this subject. We sincerely hope this clarification puts an end to all ongoing rumours and speculation,” asking the media and fans to refrain from giving credence to unverified information or rumours.
What did Raw NTR announce?
An organisation named Raw NTR, which claims to be ‘working for the word of NTR’, has announced an initiative called Ooru Vaada (from street to street). A press meet is being organised at Taj, Tirupati, on July 18 from 10 AM to discuss the ‘core idea’ and ‘agenda’, followed by a Q&A session for the media.
As the announcement sparked confusion, the organisation also released a statement that read: “We've noticed several posts linking July 18th to NTR garu's political announcement. As per our knowledge, we'd like to clarify that these are only rumors, and there has been no official announcement regarding the same.”
They also clarified: “Our #Ooru Vaada event on July 18th was planned well in advance and is solely dedicated to unveiling the core idea and vision of #OoruVaada. It has absolutely no connection with the ongoing political speculations.”
Jr NTR’s family in politics
Jr NTR is the grandson of actor, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) founder and three-time former chief minister of Andhra Pradesh, Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao. His father, Nandamuri Harikrishna, uncle, Nandamuri Balakrishna, and other family members have been a part of both cinema and politics. His uncle, Nara Chandrababu Naidu, is the current chief minister of Andhra Pradesh, and his cousin, Nara Lokesh, has also been a TDP member for many years.
While Jr NTR has campaigned for TDP in the past, he has never shown interest in standing for elections or joining the party. Last seen in Koratala Siva’s Devara: Part 1 and Ayan Mukerji’s War 2, he is currently shooting for Prashanth Neel’s Dragon. He also has a film, rumoured to be titled God of War, based on Lord Murugan, with Trivikram Srinivas lined up.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
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