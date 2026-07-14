Anupam Kher refuses to change stance despite backlash for calling Ram Mandir embezzlement case a ‘minor thing’

Actor Anupam Kher has landed in the middle of a social media storm over his remarks on the donation embezzlement controversy at Ayodhya's Ram Mandir. The actor drew flak after calling the alleged irregularities in counting offerings from the temple's donation boxes "a very minor thing." Now, Anupam has hit back at trolls, asserting that he stands firmly by his statement and insisting that no amount of noise can force him to change his stance. At the moment, Anupam Kher is shooting for his next movie Shri Ram Bhoomi in Ayodhya. (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL / AFP) (AFP)

Anupam Kher reacts to backlash On Monday, Anupam took to social media platforms Instagram and X (formerly known as Twitter) to address the backlash surrounding his remarks. Sharing a video, the actor responded to the criticism head-on, making it clear that he has no regrets over his statement and continues to stand by what he said.

In the video, Anupam is heard saying, “A few days ago, I visited the Ram Mandir and spoke what was in my heart. Some people didn't like it. They felt it went against their agenda. They wanted to push a particular narrative and line of action, so they decided that Anupam Kher had said something wrong. Then the question became: how do we target him? How do we troll him? How do we abuse him? Soon, an entire ecosystem came together to target me." He mentioned that he is a self-made man, and is not scared of anything.

Posting the video, Anupam wrote, “People are most afraid of the truth when it doesn't align with their agenda. A few days ago, what I said about the theft at Ram Mandir, I said it with complete honesty and responsibility. Even today, I stand by every word of mine.”

“But some people need an issue more than the truth. They want debate, controversy, noise. That's why the matter was twisted and presented. I just want to say this: I was never scared before, I'm not scared today, and I won't be scared in the future. Be it trolls, so-called influencers, or leaders! No one's noise will change my stance. Whatever I believe is right, that's what I'll say. Whether you agree or disagree, that's your right. But speaking the truth is my right as well as my duty. The rest… whoever wants to do whatever, let them do it. I'll remain just as I am,” he added.