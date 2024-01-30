Netflix confirms IU and Park Bo Gum’s new romance K-drama When Life Gives You Tangerines

It's official – after a long wait, Netflix has confirmed the upcoming K-drama featuring South Korea's soloist and actress IU alongside top star Park Bo Gum. The announcement was made on January 30 KST. IU, who previously collaborated with acclaimed director Kim Won Seok in My Mister, is set to embrace a romantic role in this new drama, unfolding against the tranquil setting of Jeju Island. New K-Drama Starring IU and Park Bo Gum Coming Soon on Netflix(EDAM ent, Park Bo Gum Instagram)

Also read: Park Hyung Sik’s Doctor Slump surges in popularity, Captivating The King ratings double

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

IU And Park Bo Gum to unite for new Netflix K-drama

As per Netflix Korea, When Life Gives You Tangerines, (working title) follows the escapades of Ae Sun, known as "the extraordinary rebel" from Jeju Island, and Gwan Sik referred to as unyielding iron.”

In discussions since the previous year, the drama, initially titled You Have Done Well with the Korean title written in the Jeju dialect, narrates the life journeys of two people Ae, both born on Jeju Island in the 1950s.

Character details

IU plays Ae Soon, a spirited firecracker with a heart of gold. Despite facing challenges, she stays bright and hopeful. She dreams of poetry and is not afraid to show her feelings. On the other hand, Park Bo Gum plays Gwan Shik, a devoted and hardworking person. He may not express romantic feelings easily, and emotions like tears and laughter can make him speechless. However, his love for Ae Soon is constant and strong. He silently loves her with all his heart, making him a loyal and devoted partner.

Also read: All of Us Are Dead season 2 finally gets a 2024 Netflix release window: cast, plot and more

The cast of When Life Gives You Tangerines

Directed by Kim Won Suk, the creator of Misaeng (Incomplete Life), Signal, and My Mister, and written by the renowned screenwriter Im Sang Choon, known for Fight My Way and When the Camellia Blooms, the K-drama also features key roles played by Moon So Ri and Park Hae Joon.

IU announces comeback song

IU, also known as Lee Ji Eun, confirmed her participation in the upcoming K-drama the day after announcing her comeback album. The mood film for her sixth mini album, titled The Winning, was unveiled on January 30 at 12 a.m. KST. Scheduled for release on February 20 at 6 p.m. KST, the album will feature IU's recent pre-release single, Love Wins All which stars BTS member V.