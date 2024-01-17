Dua Lipa urges for a ceasefire of hostilities in Gaza and Israel: I feel so bad for every Israeli life lost

Singer Dua Lipa has come forward to give words to her perspective on the Israel-Hamas conflict, advocating strongly for a “humanitarian cease-fire.” In her interview with Rolling Stone, the singer opened up on the ongoing conflict and highlighted the need for more in-depth conversations about war. She was quoted as saying, “I think there’s no kind of deep discussion about war and oppression. It just is something that we’ve seen happen time and time again,” Dua Lipa at the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards on January 14, 2024. (Getty Images via AFP)

Advocating for Peace in the Israel-Hamas Conflict

“I feel like just being a musician and posting about something doesn’t make enough of a difference, but hopefully, just showing solidarity, which is sometimes all you feel like you can do, is important,” the singer further told the magazine.

Addressing the Hamas attacks back in October 7, which claimed over 1,200 Israeli lives, Lipa said, “I feel so bad for every Israeli life lost.” She also joined celebrities like Cate Blanchett, and Joaquin Phoenix among others, to sign an open letter urging President Biden to push for de-escalation and a cease-fire. She emphasized the urgent need for world leaders to address the humanitarian crisis and called for a cessation of hostilities.

Navigating Controversy

The interview also touches on a 2021 incident where Lipa and other celebrities faced accusations of antisemitism for supporting Palestinian liberation. Lipa condemned the allegations and the publication of a full-page ad in The New York Times.

During that time, she had written on her Instagram page that she stands in solidarity with all the oppressed people and had also shared that she rejects all forms of racism.

She further told the publication that she was put in a place where her core values and beliefs were “completely flipped on its head”, and that she was quite hurt. "I feel like when I do want to speak about something, I hope that people will see it for what it is and that there is no malicious intent,” she added.

Lipa also shared with the magazine that her decision to speak up on contentious issues might surprise some critics since they “don't want you to be smart”. “I think it’s a thing of what people want from their pop stars. They don’t want you to be political." she said.