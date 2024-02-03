Taylor Swift just got the green light to soar across the Pacific, with the Japanese embassy paving the way for a potential touchdown at the Super Bowl. In a move that has fans believing the world is cheering for the pop superstar and her NFL beau, the embassy has suggested Taylor Swift's travel plans back to the US after wrapping up her last leg of the Eras tour at the Tokyo Dome a day before the Super Bowl. Travis Kelce walks with Taylor Swift on Jan. 28, 2024,(AP)

Japan embassy plans route for Tokyo to Touchdown

Also read: Sweet Home season 3 first look: Song Kang, Go Min Si, and Lee Do Hyun lead the Netflix fearful charge

Catch the complete coverage of Budget 2024 only on HT. Explore now!

Concerned fans should rest easy knowing that Taylor Swift is expected to reach the Super Bowl in time to see her beau Travis Kelce play, according to the Japanese embassy in Washington. That is if her flight from Tokyo after the concert leaves on time.

Given the time zone difference between Japan and the US, Taylor Swift has a favorable advantage as Japan is ahead in time. The embassy's statement on Friday addressed a question that had been on the minds of almost every pop and NFL fan. The officials grabbed the opportunity to clarify whether it was feasible for her to be present in person to support Kelce in his quest for a third NFL championship with the Kansas City Chiefs.

“The embassy of Japan in the United States is aware of recent media reports concerning the steps Taylor Swift will need to take to travel from Tokyo after her concert on 10 February to Las Vegas in time to watch the Kansas City Chiefs play in Super Bowl LVIII,” authorities shared a letter on X. They continued, “Despite the 12-hour flight and 17-hour time difference, the embassy can confidently Speak Now to say that if she departs Tokyo in the evening after her concert, she should comfortably arrive in Las Vegas before the Super Bowl begins.”

In the final statement, officials reassured the public by cleverly incorporating Taylor Swift's album titles, expressing confidence that she can impress Japanese audiences with her Eras Tour and still make it to Las Vegas to support the Chiefs in the Super Bowl, adorned in red attire. “ We know that many people in Japan are excited to experience Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour, so we wanted to confirm that anyone concerned can be Fearless in knowing that this talented performer can wow Japanese audiences and still make it to Las Vegas to support the Chiefs when they take the field for the Super Bowl wearing Red.”

Also read: Super Bowl 58 ticket prices hit record highs: Here's how much the cheapest seat costs

Can Taylor Swift make it to the Super Bowl?

Taylor Swift has a packed schedule in the coming days, including attending the Grammys, kicking off her Eras Tour 2024 at the Tokyo Sky Dome, and delivering four consecutive performances before contemplating a touchdown in LA. Although the pop star has been a regular attendee of NFL games, having only missed one due to the Golden Globes event, it remains uncertain whether she will be present at the Super Bowl.