Taylor Swift at Super Bowl 2024: Where will she sit, how much does the seat cost

Super Bowl 2024 has especially drawn a lot of traction due to Taylor Swift's association with this season's American football championship game. Page Six has already confirmed the Anti-Hero singer's attendance at the upcoming match between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs. But the big question is - where will she sit? FILE - Taylor Swift stands on the field after an AFC Championship NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024, in Baltimore. States were already sorting out how to address the growing issue of AI-generated deepfakes. Then Taylor Swift was victimized with her face appearing on pornographic images, and interest in addressing the problem grew. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)(AP)

The National Football League game season anyway concocts the highly coveted action-packed series of matches for a particular year. On top of that, Swift's name being tagged to the event's already grandiose stature has further escalated the contest for bagging Super Bowl tickets. The 34-year-old pop artist will be attending the upcoming showdown to support her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, the Kansas City Chiefs' tight end. However, there's a good chance that she may end up paying $3 million for a Super Bowl box.

Where will Taylor Swift sit at the Super Bowl 2024?

The big game is slated for February 11, 2024. With such a heavy traffic rushing in for tickets, Swift is going to stuck in a fix in order to win over a private suite seat despite her glamorous reputation. As one of the most sought-after American sports uniting game lovers and non-lovers alike, purchasing match tickets has been a tough task to achieve even for the players' families.

The forthcoming Super Bowl LVIII championship game in Las Vegas may push Taylor to buy a $3 million suite, seating 32 people. Page Six officials further reported that as of February 1, only one luxury suite seating 32 people is available and “it costs around $3 million, but that is subject to change at any time.”

Other than that, two cheaper premium boxes are als available at the venue for $200,000 each.

If Taylor Swift is not able to bag these luxury boxes, she may be seen sharing a spot Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany Mahomes' VIP box. Page Six has hinted at this possibility finding fruition since Taylor and Brittany are close.

As far as the ticket purchase issues go, the Amazon documentary Kelce even shed some light on how the family struggled to get a premium ticket for the Super Bowl 2023 game when Jason Kelce's Philadelphia Eagles had to face his brother Travis' Chiefs. Jason's wife Kylie revealed in the same film that they has to pay almost “$4000 for a kid who's not going to sit in a seat… to watch her dad play in a game.”