Super Bowl LVIII ticket prices for Kansas City Chiefs vs. San Francisco 49ers and why they are soaring

We've been keeping tabs on the Super Bowl LVIII ticket prices, and let's just say, they're reaching new heights. Here's the lowdown on why these ticket prices are soaring and where you can snag a seat. LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JANUARY 30: An exterior view shows signage for Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium on January 30, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The game will be played on February 11, 2024, between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers. (Getty Images via AFP)

The big matchup: Kansas City Chiefs vs. San Francisco 49ers

After a thrilling postseason, the stage is set for Super Bowl LVIII on Feb. 11 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The Kansas City Chiefs, fresh from their AFC Championship victory against the Baltimore Ravens, are gearing up to face the San Francisco 49ers, who secured their spot by defeating the Detroit Lions in the NFC Championship game.

Ticket price roundup: How much will it cost?

As of the latest update, here's a brief of Super Bowl LVIII ticket prices from various platforms:

Vivid Seats: Starting at $6,020

StubHub: Priced from $6,103

SeatGeek: Going for $6,858

Ticket Network: Fetching $7,959

Ticketmaster: Available from $6,600

TickPick: The steepest, at $8,100

For the ultimate experience, a Club seat in Row 1 behind the 49ers bench on SeatGeek is currently topping the charts at a jaw-dropping $35,000.

Record-breaking Super Bowl prices: Making history

This year's Super Bowl has clinched the title for the most expensive on record, with an average price of approximately $9,800. That's a whopping 70% pricier than last year's showdown. The "get-in" price (the cheapest ticket) sits at a hefty $8,188, more than 50% higher than last year's cheapest option.

Vegas Vibes: Location matters

Why the surge in prices? Las Vegas itself is a game-changer. The city's status as a sports hub, with events like a Formula 1 race in November, is turning the Super Bowl into a week-long celebration. According to Brett Goldberg, co-CEO of TickPick, the city's influence is a significant factor.

Another reason for the price hike for Kansas City Chiefs vs. San Francisco 49ers could be Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s love story. With Taylor Swift attending almost every match, the hype is real among both NFL fans and Swifties.

Will prices drop? The inside scoop

While there's a chance prices might dip as the game approaches, history suggests it won't be a significant drop. Last year's fatigue among Chiefs fans didn't lead to a massive decline. Goldberg advises potential buyers not to hold out for bargain prices but emphasises the city's allure may convince fans to attend regardless.