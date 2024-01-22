close_game
News / World News / Us News / "There is only one national anthem": Super Bowl LVIII slammed for plans to play 'Black national anthem'

ByHT News Desk
Jan 22, 2024 05:21 PM IST

Among those who criticised the decision was radio host Larry Elder who said: “Sigh… While they’re at it, how about the University of Michigan fight song?"

The NFL announced its pregame lineup ahead of Super Bowl LVIII on Thursday and immediately drew sharp criticism for its decision to play the “Black national anthem”. Lift Every Voice and Sing has been played at each Super Bowl since Super Bowl LV and has been a source of irritating for many Conservatives who felt that the Star-Spangled Banner is being insulted. This year, R&B singer Andra Day is set to perform the song.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

Charlie Kirk wrote on X: “The NFL has announced that the so-called "Black National Anthem" will be performed at the Super Bowl. Of course, in reality, the black national anthem is performed at every Super Bowl, because The Star-Spangled Banner is the anthem of ALL Americans. The effort to create a "black national anthem," and a "black Independence Day" in Juneteenth, is part of a wider project to divide Americans up by race. Let's get back to the days where Whitney Houston showed ALL Americans how to sing about and celebrate this country.”


Another user wrote: “There is No Black National Anthem. There is No White National Anthem. There is the American National Anthem !!! If that offends you ….. You’re the problem in America.”

Another user wrote: “The NFL: "Our main mission is to promote equality and inclusion."

Also the NFL: "Here's a national anthem just for black people."”

Meanwhile, when other users asked what if a “White National Anthem” was played, a user pointed claimed Star-Spangled Banner was The White National Anthem. He wrote: “What if a white national anthem was played?” It is. Francis Scott Key — the composer of the United States national anthem — was a slaveholding, violent white supremacist. Who fought to deport freed Black people to Africa. “O, say can you see.”

The NFL first played the “Black national anthem” in the 2020 season after the death of George Floyd. The NAACP has been promoting “Lift Every Voice and Sing” as the “Black national anthem” since 1917.

