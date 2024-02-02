Kim Kardashian shares video of her psoriasis flare-up on Instagram: ‘Not going to lie, this is painful'

Businesswoman and reality TV star Kim Kardashian shared on Instagram Stories recently what it’s like, when she has a flare-up of psoriasis. She shared videos of the red, raw patches on her skin, talking about how she still doesn’t know what triggers them. Kim first experienced the skin condition when she was 25, after a bout of flu. (Also Read: Kanye West reunites with ex-wife Kim Kardashian for dinner with daughter North) Kim Kardashian said that she 'just wanted to share her journey'(REUTERS)

Kim Kardashian videos

“How crazy is my psoriasis right now guys? It’s like all up my leg. I don’t know what’s happening. But I gotta figure this out,” Kim said in one video, with the text over the clip reading, “Not gonna lie this is painful. Not sure what my triggers are. I haven’t changed my diet. I’ve tried everything! Psoriasis s****.”

In the next video, she said, “I usually just have this spot, but now I can tell it's going down my leg and up my leg and all up my thigh. So I just know it's time to figure this out,” with the text on the video reading, “Just wanted to share my journey with you guys.”

She also joked that she had a heart-shaped mark right on time for Valentine’s Day. “Am I tripping? Or is my psoriasis in the shape of a heart for Valentine's Day? Do you guys see that, kind of right? Like I think I totally see it. And I can see the psoriasis everywhere else. But lucky me, I have a heart-shaped psoriasis for Valentine's Day.”

Screen grabs of Kim Kardashian's Instagram stories

Kim’s psoriasis journey

Kim, who was recently seen in American Horror Story: Delicate and The Kardashians, has been quite open about the skin condition and the emotional toll that comes with it. In 2022, she told her sister Kourtney’s company Poosh that her mom Kris also suffers from it but their journeys have been different. She shared, “Even though I always grew up with my mom having psoriasis and hearing her talk about her struggle, I really had no idea what my life would be like dealing with an autoimmune disease myself.”

She added, “It’s been 13 years since I experienced my first psoriasis flare-up. My journey has been very different from my mom’s, but I see so many similarities as well. I’ve become extremely comfortable with my psoriasis. No matter where it is on my body, sometimes I am fine with showing it off and other times I don’t want it to be a distraction, so I cover it up with body makeup.”

