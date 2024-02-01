 Kanye West reunites with ex-wife Kim Kardashian for dinner with daughter North - Hindustan Times
News / Entertainment / Kanye West reunites with ex-wife Kim Kardashian for dinner with daughter North

Kanye West reunites with ex-wife Kim Kardashian for dinner with daughter North

ByArya Vaishnavi
Feb 01, 2024 08:22 PM IST

North was joined by her friends, including cousin Penelope Disick, at the posh restaurant.

Once a power couple, the now-exes Kim Kardashian and Kanye West reunited on Tuesday evening. The duo went out for dinner with their daughter North West at Nobu Malibu in California. North was joined by her friends, including cousin Penelope Disick, at the posh restaurant. Ironically, both Kim and Kanye donned head-to-toe black attire. On one hand, the Flashing Lights rapper hid his entire face with a stocking-like mask, the Kardashians star was enveloped in luxe Prada fur.

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian reunited for dinner with daughter North in California(REUTERS)
Kanye West and Kim Kardashian reunited for dinner with daughter North in California(REUTERS)

Kim Kardashian stuns in $13k Prada fur coat

For the dinner date with her eldest daughter, Kim wore an all-black ensemble consisting of a buckled bra top, shiny fur maxi skirt and matching knee-length Prada fur coat worth $13,000. The 43-year-old socialite accessorised the look with a striking silver Balenciaga purse shaped like a stiletto. She completed the look with pointed black high-heeled boots.

Did Kanye West come bearing gifts?

In the pictures obtained by Page Six, North can be seen sporting the Praise God rapper's merch for his upcoming album Vultures. Kim's daughter was also seen exiting the lavish restaurant wearing a pair of black Yeezy sliders. The little fashionista even matched her mother's outfit by wearing a black fur hat atop. This reunion comes shortly after Kim and Kanye had an awkward interaction at Son Saint's basketball game earlier this month.

Ye faces backlash for sharing NSFW photos of wife, Bianca Censori

Kanye's controversial moves seem to be never-ending, as the duo recently shared a very explicit photo of his wife, Bianca Censori, on social media. The Donda rapper took to Instagram to post a half-naked picture of Bianca, who posed in the bathroom, wearing a see-through top with nothing underneath and a barely-there micro thong. This photo was shared online by the rapper just days after he was heavily criticised for posting obscene pictures of Bianca.

