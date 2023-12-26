Kardashians, Paris Hilton, Reese Witherspoon, and others give a peek into their Christmas celebrations

Celebrities are decking the halls and sharing their Christmas magic with the world through social media snaps.Get ready to be amazed by Kardashian's stylish clothes, delighted by Garner's joyful smiles, and taken to a pink fairytale in Hilton's holiday wonderland. Don't miss out on Reese Witherspoon's heartfelt message, the latest update from The Golden Bachelor's Theresa Nist, and much more. Kardashians, Reese Witherspoon(Instagram pictures)

How Celebrities are celebrating Holiday

Kardashians share their gift-wrapping style

Starting with Kim Kardashian, the queen of luxury, imagine a winter wonderland made of crystals and diamonds. Tall trees sparkle like frozen skyscrapers and reindeer nibble on gift boxes. It's a dazzling display, perfect for a Kardashian family Christmas special. Despite receiving criticism for her plain gift wrapping, Kim addressed it with a detailed explanation.

In her Instagram post she wrote "I did all white SKIMS cotton jersey t shirt fabric. I’m excited to reuse it and make other things. Kylie did a festive Santa print. Kravis a simple green cool wrapping. My mom had a shiny metallic red wrapping. Kendall did a chic blue and white print with green bow”

Jennifer Garner’s ‘Goody Goody’ Christmas

The Alias star, this Christmas is wishing for ‘peace on earth.’This Christmas, the actress exuded a relaxed and understated atmosphere. Jennifer was wearing a green dress, with a belt around her waist. She tucked her hands into the dress pockets and slightly smiled at the camera.

Paris Hilton is having a family time this Holiday

Wrapped in the warmth of family, Paris Hilton and Carter Reum shared radiant photo snaps with their little princes, Phoenix and London. Hand in tiny hands, the Hilton-Reum clan beamed joyfully towards the lens, painting a perfect picture of holiday bliss. The star wrote"Merry Christmas from the Hilton-Reums! At the beginning of 2023, I could never have imagined the happiness and gratitude I would feel in this moment. My beautiful family of four, my fairytale dream come true!"

Reese Witherspoon

Taking to her social media, Reese wrote “Merry Christmas to my holiday- loving friend !! Keep shining your beautiful light on us all!” She also flaunted her beautifully laid table before her family ate.

Theresa Nist's pre-wedding Christmas

Amidst the whirlwind of wedding planning, Theresa Nist, who captivated audiences on The Golden Bachelor, stole a moment to spread holiday cheer to her fans. She commented"A Very Merry (Gerry) Christmas from us to you! I hope you’re getting to spend time with your loved ones this holiday season. Gerry and I are celebrating with our own families but will be back together in just a few more days."

Mariah Carey and her beloved Christmas anthem

“Had to do it! Merry Christmas Eve!!” the queen of Christmas wrote dropping this beautiful video on her social media.