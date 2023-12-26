Taylor Swift enjoys a 'wife moment' as family joins Travis Kelce for Kansas City Christmas showdown: Watch

The Grammy queen surprised fans by joining boyfriend Travis Kelce for the Chiefs vs. Raiders game on the gridiron holy day. It's a family affair, with fans on the internet going wild over her enthusiastic support for Travis Kelce alongside her mom, Andrea, dad, Scott, and brother, Austin. However, amid the cheers and festive spirit, subtle whispers echoed through the stands—did someone refer to Taylor as “wife"? Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce(NFL, Instagram/patty_cuts)

Inside Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Christmas cues and family fun

The 34-year-old Cruel Summer singer traveled from New York to Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City on Monday. Adorned in a plaid skirt, a cashmere bomber jacket, and a vibrant red sweater, she and the entire Swift family were seen fervently cheering for Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs in their match against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Wondering where is Donna Kelce? Travis's mom travelled to Philadelphia to "spend time with my grandkids as we cheer on their dad," her older son Jason, who plays for the Philadelphia Eagles.” She told PEOPLE.

This isn't the first time Swift has taken her family to a game; on December 17, her father Scott accompanied her to Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, to watch the Chiefs play.

Taylor Swift’s fashion moment at Chiefs vs Raiders

Red lips, black bow, and Santa in tow: Taylor Swift arrived at the stadium ready to show her fiery support for Travis Kelce. Inside the VIP suite, the festive spirit continued with Taylor playfully sporting a Santa hat customized with Kelce's jersey number, while her dad, decked out in a Chiefs-inspired jacket, cheered loudly from the sidelines.

Tony Rumo calls Taylor Swift ‘wife’ of Travis Kelce

In the second quarter, while the festive spirit filled Arrowhead Stadium, the NFL commentator accidentally called Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's girlfriend, his "wife." Again. Yes, Romo did it again! But, this time the whole stadium cheered on that call.

He was heard saying, "As you see, Kelce's wife, Taylor Swift, in the audience," and promptly corrected his mistake. During this brief moment, the camera panned towards Taylor Swift, capturing her with a smile.