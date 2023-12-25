Travis Kelce's signed 'Swelce' jersey for Chiefs auction sells big as Taylor Swift romance heats up

Travis Kelce has given a nod to his “ship-name” with Taylor Swift. Forget the game, the real action is happening in the Kansas City Chiefs' auction block, where the latest hot item isn't a worn-out helmet or a signed playbook, but a custom "Swelce" jersey personally autographed by none other than Chief’s tight end himself. The action unfolded on Chiefs Bids, an online auction platform operated by the NFL team for the fans. Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce(Chiefs Bids)

Kelce's Signed Swelce Jersey headlines Chiefs auction

As the love story with Taylor Swift unfolds all the way from Kansas City to New York City, the NFL star was spotted autographing a jersey featuring his number, 87, with the name "Swelce" at the top. One fan opened their wallet wide, spending $500 on the red and white signature jersey, representing the team.

For those unfamiliar, Chiefs Bids is an NFL team-operated online auction platform where fans can bid on gear worn or autographed by athletes.

Fans who witnessed this moment were ecstatic, expressing their admiration for the star couple and flooding social media with amazing reactions. A fan wrote “the swelce jersey is real it’s on the chiefs website so does this mean that’s the ship name travis prefers?”, while the other said “if they really wanna make some money get a Tayvis jersey up asap, idk what the hell a traylor or swelce is”, “I’m team tayvis”, “Oh Cheifs tight end approves his ship name what a news to wake up to.”

More about Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s romance

How it started? The Blank Space singer revealed a glimpse into the timeline of her relationship with the NFL star in her Person of the Year cover story earlier this month.

“This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell.” For those unaware, back in July, after expressing his concert-fueled desire to meet Taylor Swift on his "New Heights" show, Kelce's creative DIY bracelet landed its way to her inner circle and sparked a connection.

In her cover story, the singer disclosed, "We had a considerable period that remained private, allowing us to genuinely get to know each other." She clarified that they officially began dating in the summer, emphasizing, "By the time I attended that first game, we were already a couple. Contrary to speculation, our first date wasn't publicly launched at that game; we wouldn't be bold enough to debut a first date in such a manner."