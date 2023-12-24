Taylor Swift's heartwarming response to a fan-daughter story wins internet; ‘It reminds me of me and my..’

Taylor Swift, the pop queen, shows she's a queen of hearts too! A fan expressed gratitude for Swift's role in bringing them closer to their daughter. The Blank Space singer's heartfelt response thanking the fan and sharing similar sentiments melted the internet. "It reminds me of me and my mom," wrote the Cruel Summer crooner. Before her upcoming Eras tour leg in Tokyo in the New Year, the 34-year-old has been actively interacting with fans on TikTok. She is also a frequent attendee at football matches these days, showing support for her boyfriend Travis Kelce's team. FILE - Taylor Swift performs during "The Eras Tour," Aug. 7, 2023, at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. Swift is adding one more accolade to her repertoire this year: a resolution recognizing 2023 as the Taylor Swift era in her home state of Pennsylvania. The resolution passed the state House of Representatives on Wednesday, Dec. 13. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)(Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Taylor Swift replies to a fan on TikTok

A Swiftie mother named Jenny expressed gratitude on Wednesday, thanking Swift for enabling her and her daughter to spend quality time together this year through her songs. The TikToker, a mother of nine, shared in her message how she grew up listening to Swift's songs and how her 9-year-old daughter "looks up to" the singer, indicating that she has also become a junior fan. She said, “We went to the movie together five times, We have had so much fun.”

Gladly the Lover singer noticed and in response wrote “You just reminded me of why this year has been so special,” she went on to say how the story made her remember her old days and shared bond with her mother. “I’m so moved by what you said. It reminds me of me and my mom and the memories we made at that age,” she added

Jenny conveyed her sincere gratitude to Taylor Swift, saying that it meant a lot to her as a mother that her daughter recognized that they had the best year ever. Swift, she said, had changed her "mom" heart and brought them closer together.

The singer, now publicly dating NFL star Travis Kelce, emphasizes the importance of vulnerability in another response. She wrote “Thank you so much for sharing this. Being vulnerable enough to share your true emotions is a beautiful thing. Happy Holidays.”

Taylor Swift and her bond with Swifties

Taylor Swift's connection with her fandom is no secret. Whether shielding them in a bustling crowd or canceling entire concerts for their safety, she consistently prioritizes her fans.

Tragedically, 23-year-old Ana Clara Benevides died during the Eras tour concert in Rio de Janeiro during a brutal heatwave in November. She fell ill and suffered cardiac arrest at the venue. Later, the singer canceled the follow-up show and even paid tribute to her in the next concert. Taking to her Instagram she wrote, “I can’t believe I’m writing these words but it is with a shattered heart that I say we lost a fan earlier tonight before my show, I can’t even tell you how devastated I am by this.”