Family of Ana Clara Benevides, who died during Taylor Swift's concert, seen attending the singer's final show in Brazil

The family of Ana Clara Benevides, a 23-year-old woman who tragically died at Taylor Swift’s Rio de Janeiro concert on November 17, was seen attending the singer’s final show in São Paulo, Brazil. Ana’s cause of death was listed as cardiorespiratory arrest, according to Brazilian newspaper Fohla De Sao Paolo. The family of Ana Clara Benevides, a 23-year-old woman who tragically died at Taylor Swift’s Rio de Janeiro concert on November 17, was seen attending the singer’s final show in São Paulo, Brazil (@21metgala/X, REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs/File Photo)

A video posted to X shows Ana’s family gathered in a tented VIP area at Allianz Parque stadium. They are seen wearing T-shirts with Ana’s face printed on the front.

Taylor previously said she was “devastated” by Ana's death. "I can't believe I'm writing these words but it is with a shattered heart that I say we lost a fan earlier tonight before my show," Taylor wrote on social media. "I can't even tell you how devastated I am by this.”

Taylor added that she would not be able to address the incident from the stage because she felt "overwhelmed by grief" while trying to talk about it. "I want to say now I feel this loss deeply and my broken heart goes out to her family and friends,” she said.

When Taylor Swift paid a tribute toAna Clara Benevides

A few days ago, Taylor sang the track Bigger Than the Whole Sky, seen in a video posted to TikTok, seemingly as a tribute to Ana. “Goodbye, goodbye, goodbye / You were bigger than the whole sky / You were more than just a short time,” she sang, looking visibly sad. “I'm never gonna meet / What could've been, would've been / What should've been you / What could've been, would've been you.”

“No words appear before me in the aftermath/ Salt streams out my eyes and into my ears/ Every single thing I touch becomes sick with sadness,” the lyrics say.

Rio de Janeiro is experiencing a massive heatwave. In fact, a previous video appeared to show Taylor gasping for air while performing in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Friday, November 17. The clip shows the star seemingly struggling to breathe after singing ‘Bejeweled.’ A video even showed Taylor distributing bottles of water.