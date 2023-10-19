NFL star Travis Kelce invests in $6 Million mansion in Kansas City for his secret adventure with Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are heating up their romance, and the NFL star is splashing out on a $6 million mansion in Kansas City for more privacy. Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were photographed together as they held hands and stepped out after having dinner.(GC Images via AP)

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end, 34, and the pop superstar, 33, have been seen together several times in the past few weeks, and were photographed holding hands in New York City last week.

Kelce closed the deal on his new home on Tuesday, TMZ first reported. The lavish property features a waterfall, a swimming pool and a mini golf course, and is located in a gated community.

The NFL star decided to look for a more secluded estate after realizing how easy it was for people to access his previous home, according to the outlet.

Kelce already owned a seven-bedroom mansion in Kansas City’s upscale Briarcliff West neighborhood, which he bought for $995,000 in 2019, and a condo in Orlando which he acquired for $355,000 in the same year.

The 87 Kansas City Chiefs' jersey bearer who earns $14 million a year, signed a four-year deal with the team worth $57 million in 2020. That does not include his paid partnerships, which bring him millions more.

But Kelce knew what he was getting into when he started dating Swift, who has been attending his games since last month. He admitted that he “did this to [myself]. I know this.”

“My personal life that is not so personal,” he joked on his 'New Heights' podcast with his brother Jason.

News of Kelce’s new purchase comes just days after he and Swift were spotted holding hands in Manhattan on Saturday and Sunday night. It was their first public display of affection.

Fans also noticed that Swift had smudged red lipstick on her lips, and that Kelce seemed to have the same color on his mouth.

Page Six reported that they were “kissing throughout the night” at a “Saturday Night Live” afterparty.

The Chiefs are preparing to face the Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City’s Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday.

It is unclear if Swift will be there to cheer him on, as her “Eras” tour resumes on November 9th in Argentina. The tour is sold out.