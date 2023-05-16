Peacock takes the playoffs! NFL teams up with streaming service to air exclusive live games. All you need to know

The NFL playoffs are embracing the streaming era, as the league announced a groundbreaking partnership with Peacock. For the first time ever, a live-streamed playoff game will be exclusively aired on the streaming platform during the wild-card round. This move represents the NFL's continued commitment to expanding digital distribution while ensuring widespread access to its games. The NFL is taking another big step toward streaming by putting one of its playoff football games exclusively on a digital platform for the first time.(AP)

Peacock Takes the Spotlight

As a prominent streaming service, Peacock has secured the rights to broadcast the historic live-streamed NFL playoff game. The collaboration between the NFL and NBCUniversal, the parent company of Peacock, aims to bring the excitement of the playoffs to a wider audience. Hans Schroeder, NFL executive vice president and chief operating officer of NFL Media, expressed enthusiasm for the partnership, highlighting the league's commitment to digital distribution and accessibility.

Prime Time Playoff Action

Football fans can mark their calendars for Saturday, January 13, 2024, as the exclusive Peacock playoff game will take place during prime time. This exciting wild-card playoff matchup will follow a late afternoon game broadcast on NBC. With the playoff game added to Peacock's roster, viewers can anticipate a thrilling evening of football action from the comfort of their homes.

The Streaming Revolution

The NFL's decision to offer more exclusive live streams reflects a broader trend in the league's digital strategy. Last year, Amazon's Prime Video became the exclusive streaming service for "Thursday Night Football," ushering in the streaming era for NFL games. In 2023, streaming services expanded their coverage, with Amazon's Prime Video hosting the first-ever Black Friday game between the New York Jets and the Miami Dolphins. The game was made available for free streaming, further increasing accessibility for fans.

Peacock's Play of the Season

Peacock's involvement in NFL broadcasting goes beyond the playoffs. The streaming platform will also air its first exclusive NFL game during the regular season, showcasing the Week 16 matchup between the Buffalo Bills and the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday, December 23. In addition, Peacock streams all "Sunday Night Football" games broadcasted on NBC, solidifying its position as a must-have destination for live NFL action.

A Promising Future

NBC Sports Chairman Pete Bevacqua expressed excitement about the upcoming NFL season and the collaboration with Peacock. As Peacock's growth continues, the addition of live NFL games further establishes the streaming platform as a compelling source of must-watch programming. With the regular-season schedule announced and the exclusive playoff game on the horizon, football enthusiasts eagerly anticipate the kickoff of the thrilling 2023 season.

The NFL's groundbreaking partnership with Peacock represents a significant milestone in the league's digital evolution. By exclusively live-streaming a playoff game and expanding their coverage on streaming platforms, the NFL continues to prioritize digital distribution and accessibility for fans worldwide. As the 2023 NFL season approaches, the stage is set for a new era of streaming success and unforgettable football moments.