Gerry Turner ‘dying inside a little bit’ during 'The Golden Bachelor's' rose ceremony, Can't hand out second rose

Gerry Turner, the 72-year-old star of ‘The Golden Bachelor’, revealed how he used the fantasy suites to connect with his final three women on a deeper level. 'The Golden Bachelor': Gerry Turner ( pic: via twitter golden bachelor)

He told Tamron Hall on Tuesday that the fantasy suites were not just for “knocking boots”, which he said was a Texas term for intimacy. “But the misdirect is that that really wasn’t what those fantasy suites were for.”

He said that the fantasy suites gave him the opportunity to have meaningful conversations with Theresa, Faith and Leslie, without being “on camera and mic’d” and talking “in front of your grandkids.” He said that he wanted to bond with them intellectually and emotionally.

Gerry had a hard time choosing between the three women after meeting their families in their hometowns. He said that he felt an attachment to all of them and that the decision was “all that much harder” because “now, families are involved.”

At the rose ceremony, he gave the first rose to Leslie, but then he broke down in tears and walked away, unable to hand out the second rose. He said that he was “dying inside a little bit” and that he felt like he was “gonna throw up.” He said that both women could be his lifelong partners and that sending someone home was “gut-wrenching.”

The episode ended with a cliffhanger, leaving the viewers wondering who would get the other rose.

ALSO READ| Nintendo and Sony join forces for live-action 'The Legend of Zelda' movie, Helmed by ‘Maze Runner’ director Wes Bell

On Tamron Hall, Gerry admitted that he was not clear about the difference between “falling in love and being in love” but he shared how he found the one woman he could not live without.

“I’m not sure but I will say this: those three women, I was in love with or I love them, however you want to say it,” he said.

“They were unique, genuine women. And by the end of my journey, I realized, of course, that only one of them was the woman I can’t live without.”

He also recalled the advice that he got from the first Bachelorette, Trista Sutter. She told him, “Don’t look for the woman that you can live with. Look for the woman you can’t live without.”

He agreed and said, “Exactly. I kept that top of mind as I went through the journey.”

The Golden Bachelor airs every Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON