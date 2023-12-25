North West gets Christmas gift featuring mom Kim Kardashian's comical crying face. Have a look

Kardashian-Jenner Christmas just got a whole lot funnier! North West, a fashion icon in the making, unwrapped a present this year that had everyone in stitches, including the face it featured, none other than her own mama, Kim Kardashian. Kim Kardashian and daughter North West dressed up as the iconic duo of Cher and Dionne From Clueless this Halloween. While Kim went blonde and opted for a check yellow co-ord set with white stockings to play Cher, North wore a similar dress in black and a hat as well to play Dionne.

North West rocks a Kardashian cry-face treasure for Christmas

In an upcoming episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, don't be shocked if you catch North West proudly displaying a custom Alexander Wang bag adorned with her mom Kim Kardashian's viral crying face—her Christmas gift. Taking to her Instagram story on Saturday, the supermodel shared a glimpse of the crystal mesh handbag with her meme-worthy face stitched onto the side.

But, seems like Kim herself has fallen for the custom gift, alongside the photo she wrote “omg this bag for North! I’m stealing it.”

The story behind Kim Kardashian’s crying face

The year is 2012. This was raw, unfiltered vulnerability. Kim, amidst the glitz and glamour, opened up about the emotional turmoil surrounding her then-failing 72-day marriage to basketball player Kris Humphries in one of the episodes of lavish living and extravagant drama, Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

Alexander Wang made Kim Kardashian join the meme face joke

Kardashian and, it seems, North too, accepted the comedy more than a decade later. The 10-year-old's personalized purse is one-of-a-kind, but Wang also has a crystal mesh heiress pouch ($695) that is identical in design but doesn't feature Kardashian's face on his designer’s racks. This isn't the first time Wang has given North custom items; he previously gifted her a personalized leather dress when she was born.

Kardashians and the Christmas

The whole family's social media hyperactivity continues as the Christmas season approaches, entertaining fans with an abundance of festive content. Kardashian just posted a picture of the presents underneath her Christmas tree covered in snow. Fans, however, took issue with the reality star for what they described as a "unpleasant" hallway that was decked out with iced Christmas trees.