Christmas brain teaser: Santa lost his hat in the sea of presents. Can you help him find it?

Christmas brain teaser: Santa lost his hat in the sea of presents. Can you help him find it?

ByVrinda Jain
Dec 25, 2023 09:03 AM IST

In this puzzle you have to help Santa find his lost hat. Will you be able to solve it for him?

As we usher in the joyous festivities of Christmas, what better way to kick start the day than with a brain teaser? In this puzzle that we bring you today, you have to help Santa find his lost hat.

Can you solve this Christmas brain teaser?(HT)
The puzzle unfolds amidst an array of presents and candy canes, where you are tasked with pinpointing Santa's distinctive hat. Are you up for the challenge? Dive in and see if you can play Santa's helper in this engaging quest!

Check out the brain teaser here:

Can you solve this puzzle?(HT)
Were you able to spot it? If not, allow us to help you. If you look carefully enough, the red hat with white furs is just in the centre.

Here’s the solution for the brain teaser:

Solution for the brain teaser. (HT)
More about Christmas:

Christmas, derived from the phrase 'Mass of Christ,' commemorates Jesus Christ's birth. Jesus was born in Bethlehem to his parents, Joseph and Mary. He was conceived by the Holy Spirit and born when Mother Mary wasengagedto Joseph. It is believed that, on March 25, Mother Mary learned she would be having a special child, and nine months later, on December 25, Jesus was born. But, there is no confirmation that Jesus was born on December 25, because the Gregorian calendar did not exist at the time. Instead, the story of Jesus Christ's birth is told in the gospels of Saint Luke and Saint Matthew in the New Testament.

