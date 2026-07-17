The Odyssey Twitter reviews: Christopher Nolan's magnum opus has audiences calling it ‘greatest ever’, predicting Oscars

Another emotional highlight came from another X user, who praised a scene between Odysseus and Penelope near the end of the film. They wrote, “The scene that moved me the most in The Odyssey and probably the most among all of Nolan’s filmography is the scene towards the end with Odysseus and Penelope in between that lattice door. Whew.”

While the film is packed with grand visuals and large-scale action, many viewers believe its biggest strength lies in its emotional depth. One internet user already had their second watch of the film and said on X , “The second viewing of The Odyssey is even more painful. Once you settle into its rhythm, it becomes less a hero's journey more a mourning for a civilization unraveling. Your body feels the full weight of Odysseus as bonds collapse and the world slowly forgets what made it human.”

For another X user, the film kept building before completely winning them over. The user wrote, “The Odyssey…. Is one of the best movies I’ve ever seen. No lie."

The biggest talking point among audiences is undoubtedly the film's final act. Many viewers believe Nolan saves his strongest storytelling for the closing stretch, leaving them emotionally and visually overwhelmed. A user on X said they were impressed by the film: “The climax of The Odyssey was the original, and still to this day, greatest display of hype moments and aura (highly complimentary).”

The Odyssey Twitter review: Christopher Nolan 's The Odyssey has finally reached theatres, and audiences are already making their feelings known. Led by Matt Damon as Odysseus, with Tom Holland and Anne Hathaway in key roles, the film has opened to an overwhelmingly positive response. It currently holds an impressive 99 percent critics' score and a 96 percent audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, but it's the flood of reactions online that paints the bigger picture. From viewers calling its third act one of Nolan's most rewarding finales to praising the performances, Ludwig Göransson's score and the film's emotional weight, social media has been buzzing since the first screenings.

The performances have also received strong appreciation from audiences, with several viewers already predicting awards recognition. One X user didn't hold back, writing, “Just left The Odyssey they can gone ahead and start setting them Oscars to the side.”

Another one called the film "really, really good," adding that "acting and casting... superb." He also praised the film's darker tone and the way it handled its supernatural elements. Among the cast, Tom Holland's performance as Telemachus has stood out for many viewers. One person said, “I think Tom Holland’s performance in The Odyssey is a good portrayal of a child who’s always acted like he’s tougher than he is because he’s had to growing up around the suitors. Also feels like an impersonation of what he assumes his father is like from stories. I liked it.”

The music has also become one of the film's biggest talking points. Another person wrote, “Is it too early to put Ludwig Göransson in goat talks because holy shit The Odyssey score is insane.”

So far, The Odyssey has clearly made a powerful first impression. Whether audiences are talking about its breathtaking third act, heartbreaking emotional moments, standout performances or unforgettable score, Nolan's latest film has sparked exactly the kind of conversation that follows a major cinematic event.

More about the film Written and directed by Christopher Nolan, The Odyssey is an epic fantasy action film inspired by Homer's classic Greek poem. The story follows King Odysseus (Matt Damon) as he battles monsters, mythical creatures and impossible odds during his ten-year journey back to Ithaca after the Trojan War. Alongside the grand adventure, the film also explores the emotional love story between Odysseus and his wife Penelope (Anne Hathaway).

Tom Holland plays Odysseus's son, Telemachus, while the ensemble cast also includes Robert Pattinson, Zendaya, Lupita Nyong'o, Charlize Theron and Samantha Morton. Several actors reportedly signed on to the project before even knowing which characters they would be playing, trusting Nolan's vision.

The Odyssey released in theatres worldwide on July 17, 2026.