e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 09, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / TV / Keeping Up With The Kardashians ending after 20 seasons, Kim Kardashian says ‘we’ve made the difficult decision as a family‘

Keeping Up With The Kardashians ending after 20 seasons, Kim Kardashian says ‘we’ve made the difficult decision as a family‘

Kim Kardashian has shared a statement as Keeping Up With The Kardashians comes to an end after 20 seasons. The show was one of the biggest reality shows on American television featuring Kim and her famous sisters.

tv Updated: Sep 09, 2020 14:31 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Soumya Srivastava
Press Trust of India | Posted by Soumya Srivastava
Keeping Up with the Kardashians was among the most popular reality shows of all time.
Keeping Up with the Kardashians was among the most popular reality shows of all time.
         

Keeping Up with the Kardashians, one of the longest-running American reality series, is finally coming to an end. The show, which made Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner overnight stars, will conclude in early 2021 after running for 20 seasons.

“It is with heavy hearts that we’ve made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye to Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” said Kim. “After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and several spin-off shows, we’ve decided as a family to end this very special journey. We are beyond grateful to all of you who’ve watched us for all of these years — through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children,” she added.

Kim further said that she will “forever cherish” the wonderful memories she made during her show’s run. Keeping Up with the Kardashians, which first aired in 2007, focuses on the personal and professional lives of the Kardashian-Jenner family.

It mainly focused on sisters Kim, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian and their half-sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner. The show also featured matriarch of the family, Kris Jenner, and Kourtney’s on-off boyfriend Scott Disick.

Kris’ ex-husband, Bruce (now Caitlyn) Jenner was on the show until their divorce in 2015. Upon its debut, the show was an instant hit among the viewers and became a pop culture sensation. It catapulted the family to fame that helped them venture into fashion and beauty businesses.

Also read: Taapsee Pannu asks if Sushant Singh Rajput would’ve been jailed if alive, Sonam Kapoor likens Rhea Chakraborty’s arrest to witch-hunt

Kim said that the show, which ran on E!, played an important role in her life. “Without Keeping Up with The Kardashians, I wouldn’t be where I am today. I am so incredibly grateful to everyone who has watched and supported me and my family these past 14 incredible years. “This show made us who we are and I will be forever in debt to everyone who played a role in shaping our careers and changing our lives forever,” she added.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

top news
Bombay HC stays demolition of Kangana Ranaut’s property by BMC
Bombay HC stays demolition of Kangana Ranaut’s property by BMC
Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik’s bail plea in Mumbai court tomorrow
Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik’s bail plea in Mumbai court tomorrow
AstraZeneca pauses Covid-19 vaccine trial just after 9 drug makers take safety pledge
AstraZeneca pauses Covid-19 vaccine trial just after 9 drug makers take safety pledge
French defence minister Florence Parly to visit India for Rafale induction
French defence minister Florence Parly to visit India for Rafale induction
Kamala Harris will never be US president, says Trump
Kamala Harris will never be US president, says Trump
Started comparing himself with Dhoni: Fmr chief selector on Rishabh Pant
Started comparing himself with Dhoni: Fmr chief selector on Rishabh Pant
PLA force accretion on Finger 4 belies Beijing’s Ladakh disengagement offer
PLA force accretion on Finger 4 belies Beijing’s Ladakh disengagement offer
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputAkshay KumarRafale jetsDelhi Metro

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

tv news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In