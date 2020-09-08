Taapsee Pannu asks if Sushant Singh Rajput would’ve been jailed if alive, Sonam Kapoor likens Rhea Chakraborty’s arrest to witch-hunt

bollywood

Taapsee Pannu shared a news report which said that there was no mention of Rhea Chakraborty consuming any drugs in the remand copy presented by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) to the chief metropolitan magistrate court on Tuesday. Taapsee tweeted that Rhea was ‘financing and procuring’ drugs for late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and asked if he, too, would have been jailed had he been alive.

“Correction. She wasn’t consuming. Financing and procuring for Sushant. So in that case if he was alive he would’ve been put behind bars too ? Oh no. She must’ve forced the drugs onto him. Sushant must’ve been force fed marijuana. Yes that’s what it is exactly. We did it guys,” she wrote on Twitter.

According to the NDTV report shared by Taapsee, the remand copy mentions that Rhea was involved in procurement of drugs and financial transactions. However, there is nothing on record about her consuming said drugs. The NCB has sought judicial custody of her for 14 days.

Anurag Kashyap and Dia Mirza sought ‘justice for Rhea’ as they shared the caption that was on Rhea’s T-shirt as she reached the NCB office on Tuesday. “Roses are red, violets are blue, Let’s smash patriarchy, me and you,” the text on her T-shirt read.

Sonam Kapoor also shared the caption on Rhea’s T-shirt and seemed to liken the arrest to a witch-hunt as she shared a quote by Walter Kirn. “Everyone loves a witch hunt as long as it’s someone else’s witch being hunted,” she captioned her Instagram post.

Rhea was arrested by the NCB on Tuesday afternoon, on the third day of questioning. Last week, her younger brother Showik Chakraborty was also arrested by the NCB in connection with the Sushant case.

Mutha Ashok Jain, Deputy DG of South-Western Region, NCB, told ANI that they had enough cause to arrest Rhea. “Whatever she told was sufficient for the arrest. We have arrested her, it means we had enough,” he said, adding that they did not recover any contraband from her.

Other Bollywood celebrities including Kubbra Sait and Hansal Mehta also came out in support of Rhea. Kubbra tweeted that Rhea had not yet been proven to be a murderer and hoped that her family finds strength in this ‘devastating time’. Hansal, meanwhile, pointed out that no evidence of abetment to suicide, money laundering or murder had been found yet. “Not abetment of suicide, not money laundering, not murder? Now I know why marijuana is not legalised in India yet,” he wrote on Twitter.

Rhea’s lawyer Satish Maneshinde called her arrest a ‘travesty of justice’. “Travesty of justice. Three central agencies hounding a single woman just because she was in love with a drug addict who was suffering from mental health issues for several years and died by suicide due to consumption of illegally administered medicines, drugs,” the senior advocate told ANI.

