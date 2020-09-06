Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhasker react to Rhea Chakraborty being mobbed at NCB office: ‘Witness our lowest, shameful witch hunt’

bollywood

Updated: Sep 06, 2020 19:04 IST

Actors Taapsee Pannu, Huma Qureshi and Swara Bhasker have criticized the media for mobbing Rhea Chakraborty on Sunday, calling it ‘lowest of the low’ behaviour. Rhea was answering the summons of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) when she was mobbed by a horde of mediapersons. The videos have since gone viral, leading to disapproval by many.

“In the name of Justice these people have lynched a human being off her right to live even before proven guilty. I sincerely pray Karma finds the address of each n every human being part of this lowest low of mankind we are witness to,” Taapsee wrote while sharing a video where Rhea is seen struggling to make her way through the crowd.

“Media vultures. The press is behaving barbaric. Is there no one in authority that can stop this,” wrote Rhea’s friend, Shibani Dandekar. Swara also shared the video and wrote, “India... witness our lowest! Shameful witch hunt! Disgusting..”

Huma said Rhea deserved her space as a woman. “What is wrong with us ?? We cannot behave like this. Sure the truth must come out but this girl deserves her space as a woman , basic respect and her right to social distancing norms,” she wrote.

The actor was summoned by the NCB on Sunday, she will be appearing before the agency on Monday too. Her brother Showik has been arrested by the NCB.

NCB has said that it wants to confront Rhea with Showik, and Sushant Singh Rajput’s staffers Samuel Miranda and Dipesh Sawant in order to ascertain their individual roles in this alleged drug racket. The questioning is based on mobile phone chat records and other electronic data that suggested some banned drugs were allegedly being procured by these people.

Rhea, in interviews given to multiple TV news channels, has said that she has never consumed drugs herself. She had, however, claimed that the late actor used to consume marijuana.

It is claimed that Miranda told NCB investigators that he used to procure bud or curated marijuana for the late actor’s household.