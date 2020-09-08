Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer says she’s being hounded for ‘being in love with a drug addict’, calls her arrest ‘travesty of justice’

bollywood

Updated: Sep 08, 2020 16:57 IST

Satish Maneshinde, the lawyer of Rhea Chakraborty, had a sharp response to her arrest by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Tuesday. He called it a ‘travesty of justice’ and said that she was being punished for being ‘in love with a drug addict who was suffering from mental health issues’.

“Travesty of justice. Three central agencies hounding a single woman just because she was in love with a drug addict who was suffering from mental health issues for several years and died by suicide due to consumption of illegally administered medicines, drugs,” the senior advocate told ANI.

Travesty of justice. 3 central agencies hounding a single woman just because she was in love with a drug addict who was suffering from mental health issues for several yrs & committed suicide due to consumption of illegally administered medicines, drugs: #RheaChakraborty's lawyer — ANI (@ANI) September 8, 2020

Rhea is the prime accused in the death of Sushant Singh Rajput and is being investigated by the NCB along with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED). On Tuesday afternoon, she was arrested by the NCB during their investigation into the drugs angle of the Sushant case. The agency’s deputy director KPS Malhotra confirmed the news. “Rhea has been arrested and due process of informing the family has been completed,” he said.

Also read | Aamir Khan’s brother Faisal Khan says Karan Johar ‘insulted me’ at a party: ‘If your work flops, they don’t treat you well’

Rhea was grilled by the NCB for six hours on Sunday and about eight hours on Monday. She was taken into custody on the third day of questioning. Last week, her younger brother, Showik Chakraborty, was arrested by the NCB.

Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey said that Rhea’s connection with drug peddlers was exposed. “Rhea Chakraborty is totally exposed in the sense that she had connection with drug peddlers. This has been established, that is why she has been arrested,” he told ANI.

Sushant died on June 14. His brother-in-law Vishal Kirti had written in a blog post last month that the late actor ‘was perhaps given psychotropic drugs by Rhea (maybe even without his knowledge)’. Sushant’s family has also claimed that he had no mental health issues prior to 2019, when he met Rhea, and accused her of drugging him surreptitiously.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

Follow @htshowbiz for more