Home / India News / Sushant Singh death case: Narcotics Control Bureau registers FIR against Rhea Chakraborty and others

Sushant Singh death case: Narcotics Control Bureau registers FIR against Rhea Chakraborty and others

The development comes after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) which is probing the money laundering angle, wrote to the NCB that during their investigation they found that drug was supplied to Rhea and Sushant.

Aug 26, 2020
Edited by Shivani Kumar
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani Kumar
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Rhea Chakraborty with Sushant Singh Rajput, who died on June 14.
The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Wednesday registered an FIR against actor Rhea Chakraborty and others in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death after reports that drug was supplied to her and the late actor .

The case was registered under sections 20 (b), 28 and 29 of Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, which makes possessing, selling of drugs a crime.

The development comes after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) which is probing the money laundering angle, wrote to the NCB that during their investigation they found that drug was supplied to Rhea and Sushant.

Meanwhile, Rhea’s lawyers denied the allegations saying that she “has never consumed drugs in her life ever. She is ready for a blood test.”

On June 14, Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide in his apartment in Mumbai. The probe was handed over to Central Bureau of Agency (CBI) by the Supreme Court after it upheld the validity of a first information report (FIR) lodged by Bihar Police in response to a plaint filed by Rajput’s father, KK Singh.

The agency has questioned a number of people till now in the case including his live-in partner Rhea, Showik, Indrajit Chakraborty, Miranda, Shruti Modi, the chartered accountants of Rajput and Rhea, Rajput’s flat-mate and creative content manager Siddharth Pithani and three other house helps who were present in the house on the day the actor died by suicide.

(With agency inputs)

