Sushant Singh Rajput’s family lawyer says actor was drugged unknowingly, this is ‘ultimately what led to his death’

Updated: Aug 26, 2020 09:10 IST

After Rhea Chakraborty’s alleged links to banned drugs surfaced in connection with the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, her WhatsApp chats were accessed by a news channel. In the chats, she allegedly talks about using MDMA and also discusses marijuana. One of the messages sent to Rhea also advises her to ‘use 4 drops in coffee, tea or water and let him sip it’. It is presumed that the ‘him’ being referred to is Sushant.

In messages accessed by Times Now, Rhea allegedly talks about drugs such as marijuana and MDMA. “Incase we speak about hard drugs, I haven’t been doing too much. Tried MDMA once,” she allegedly messaged a man named Gaurav Arya, asking him, “You have MD?” One message sent to her by one Jaya Saha on November 25 last year says, “Use 4 drops in coffee, tea or water and let him sip it. Give it 30-40 minutes for it to kick in.”

Responding to the messages, Vikas Singh, the lawyer representing Sushant’s family, said that it was ‘highly illegal’ for such drugs to be administered to the late actor without his knowledge. Speaking to Times Now, he said, “In our FIR, we have mentioned that he used to be over-drugged. We were under the impression that this was some drug administered by a doctor, a psychiatrist, but this revelation is absolutely explosive. Probably, he was being literally drugged, meaning he was given these hardcore drugs which are given to someone to sort of control his mind.”

“It is quite obvious that what was done to Sushant was definitely highly illegal and highly criminal. These drugs were being used to either control him, calm him down or make him docile. That is what the servants also say, that he used to be sleeping on the ground floor. He had a duplex, sixth floor and seventh floor. He used to be sleeping on one floor and there were parties going on on the other floor. Rhea used to be having a party and Sushant used to be sleeping on the other floor. So, there was definitely an element of actual drugging. Not drugging in the sense that we had said in the FIR, but actual drugging. It means that he was administered something contrary to his will, without his knowledge, and the purpose of that drugging was to subdue him, make him docile or to affect his mind very badly. That is ultimately what led to his death,” he added.

PTI reports that the Enforcement Directorate, while probing a money laundering case against Rhea, stumbled upon her alleged links to banned drugs and has submitted this ‘prima facie’ information to the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Narcotics Control Bureau for further investigation.

However, Rhea’s lawyer Satish Maneshinde has denied the allegations and said in a statement, “Rhea has never consumed drugs in her life ever. She is ready for a blood test.”

Sushant died on June 14. His father, KK Singh, had filed an FIR in Patna against Rhea and others for abetment to suicide. The FIR also contained a host of other allegations including misappropriation of funds and wrongful confinement.

In a blog post on August 2, Sushant’s brother-in-law Vishal Kirti had speculated that the actor could have been given psychotropic drugs without his knowledge. “I am not using any special information and I am quoting everything available in the public domain. The FIR claims that Sushant was perhaps given psychotropic drugs by Rhea (maybe even without his knowledge). Covert/Surreptitious medication is also perhaps illegal in the 21st century,” he wrote.

“There could be many explanations of this sudden onset of mental health issues in October/November of 2019. This could be a result of covert medication and withdrawal of psychotropic drugs (perhaps the covert medication stopped during their Europe trip in October 2019 [perhaps because of eating out mostly so no opportunity to covertly medicate him with food? or perhaps intentionally not medicating?], which led to withdrawal symptoms). And then, he was perhaps taken to the psychotherapist under the pretext of care,” he added.

Earlier this month, in a press conference, the Mumbai Police said that Sushant was diagnosed with bipolar disorder and was under medication. “Till now statements of 56 people have been recorded, all angles are being investigated be it a professional rivalry, financial transactions or health. It has come to surface that he had bipolar disorder, he was undergoing treatment and taking medicines for it. What circumstances led to his death is the subject of our investigation,” Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh had said.

Sushant’s death is currently being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation after a Supreme Court order last week. Rhea, in a statement issued through her lawyer, has maintained that the allegations against her are ‘total nonsense’.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

