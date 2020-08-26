Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister, brother-in-law shocked by drug angle in his death, demand immediate action: ‘This is criminal offence’

bollywood

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister, Shweta Singh Kirti, and her husband Vishal Kirti have reacted to the recent revelations of a text message exchange that has introduced a drugs angle to the ongoing investigation into Sushant’s death. The actor died on June 14, and reports now suggest that the Narcotics Bureau will join the investigation, currently overseen by the Central Bureau of Investigation, after evidence of drug-related conversations were discovered in the Enforcement Directorate’s investigation into Rhea Chakraborty.

Shweta, reacting to a news tweet about Rhea’s messages, wrote, “This is a CRIMINAL OFFENSE!! An immediate action should be taken by CBI on this.” Her husband, referring to an earlier blog post he’d written, wrote, “Now that we know from @TimesNow ‘s disclosure that Rhea and her coconspirators were surreptitiously administering drugs to SSR in coffee, looks like my hypotheticals in this post (based on the FIR)were not off the mark. Read the section where I question Rhea’s role.”

This is a CRIMINAL OFFENSE!! An immediate action should be taken by CBI on this. #RheaDrugsChat https://t.co/QKSRWdsyrX — shweta singh kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) August 25, 2020

Now that we know from @TimesNow ‘s disclosure that Rhea and her coconspirators were surreptitiously administering drugs to SSR in coffee, looks like my hypotheticals in this post (based on the FIR)were not off the mark. Read the section where I question Rhea’s role. #Justice4SSR https://t.co/k30iyQGwQh — vishal kirti (@vikirti) August 25, 2020

Messages accessed by Times Now allegedly show Rhea discussing drugs such as marijuana and MDMA over text. “Incase we speak about hard drugs, I haven’t been doing too much. Tried MDMA once,” one of her alleged messages reads. There is also an exchange between Rhea and Sushant’s house manager, Samuel Miranda. Rhea’s lawyer has dismissed the reports. “Rhea has never consumed drugs in her life ever. She is ready for a blood test,” he said in a statement.

In the August 2 blog post that he was referring to, Vishal Kirti had written, “I am not using any special information and I am quoting everything available in the public domain. The FIR claims that Sushant was perhaps given psychotropic drugs by Rhea (maybe even without his knowledge). Covert/Surreptitious medication is also perhaps illegal in the 21st century. There could be many explanations of this sudden onset of mental health issues in October/November of 2019. This could be a result of covert medication and withdrawal of psychotropic drugs (perhaps the covert medication stopped during their Europe trip in October 2019 [perhaps because of eating out mostly so no opportunity to covertly medicate him with food? or perhaps intentionally not medicating?], which led to withdrawal symptoms). And then, he was perhaps taken to the psychotherapist under the pretext of care.”

