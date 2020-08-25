Sushant Singh Rajput’s flatmate Siddharth Pithani recounts chain of events leading up to SSR’s death in statement to CBI: report

bollywood

Updated: Aug 25, 2020 14:25 IST

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s flatmate and friend Siddharth Pithani has narrated the chain of events leading up to the actor’s death on June 14, in his statement to the Central Bureau of Investigation, which has been accessed by ABP News. In his statement, Siddharth recalled having a conversation about Sushant’s finances with him, and said that in the days leading up to his death, Sushant’s behaviour had changed drastically.

He said that Sushant moved from his old apartment into the new one in 2019, because he felt that the old house was ‘haunted’. His girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik also claimed to have “felt such things.” Siddharth said that from June to September 2019, Sushant began spending more time with Rhea, and wasn’t as focussed on his work. Siddharth said he had to move to Ahmedabad for some family reasons and started a new job.

Also read: Rhea Chakraborty’s friends defend her against Sushant Singh Rajput abetment allegations, say she gave up film offers to take care of him

In January, he was called back by Sushant, who told Siddharth that he wanted to quit acting. “When I reached Sushant’s bedroom, Sushant started hugging me and crying. While crying, he told me that he is going to sell everything in the house and stay at his Pavna farm.” Sushant also wanted to keep a track of his expenses. Siddharth said that Sushant’s house manager Samuel Miranda told him that Rhea used to make purchases with Sushant’s credit card.

“A few days later Rhea returned to Sushant’s house. At this time Rhea told me that from now on, I and she and Dipesh will take care of Sushant together,” he said. In January, he took a trip to Chandigarh with Sushant, his bodyguard, and his sister Mitu. During the trip, Sushant had a health issue, which was taken care of after Siddharth gave him some prescription medication.

Sushant Singh Rajput's roommate Siddharth Pithani reaches ED office at Ballard Estate in Mumbai. ( Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo )

Sushant’s Chandigarh-based sister Neetu asked Siddharth to give her all the details about Sushant’s health, and the medication he was taking. After returning to Mumbai, Sushant began working out, and ‘feeling as good as before’. Siddharth said that he used to give him his medicines during this time, and that Rhea soon moved in with them. It was also around this time that the actor was offered two film projects.

Soon afterwards, Sushant told Siddharth that he was feeling fine, and to stop his medication. “Then I advised them not to stop the medicine suddenly. Sushant’s health started deteriorating again in the last week of April,” he said. Sushant started isolating himself and stopped talking to his housemates. “His health deteriorated further in the first week of June.”

On June 8, Siddharth said, Rhea abruptly packed her bags and left, asking him to take care of Sushant. The actor’s sister Mitu soon arrived, and spent a few days before leaving on June 12. During her visit, Siddharth said that Sushant was withdrawn, and didn’t eat much. It was around this time that news of his old manager Disha Salian’s death emerged, which greatly troubled Sushant. He asked Siddharth to keep him updated about the developments in the case, to which his name was being attached, and also asked Siddharth to sleep with him in the same room.

Also read: Siddharth Pithani reveals Sushant Singh Rajput was heartbroken in January, said ‘I have no one’

On June 14, the day of Sushant’s death, Siddharth said, “I came to the hall and started working on the system. Around 10.30 am, Keshav told me that Sushant sir was not opening the door. I told this thing to Dipesh. We both knocked on the door but Sushant did not open the door. That’s when I got a call from Mitu Didi. She said that she called Sushant and the phone rang but he was not picking up the phone. We also told them that we are also trying, but he is not opening the door.” Siddharth then called a locksmith, who broke the lock, was given Rs 2000 and asked to leave.

When they entered the room, they found Sushant’s body. After speaking to his Sushant’s sisters Mitu and Neetu, he called the police, who arrived shortly.

Siddharth, along with members of Sushant’s staff such as the cook Neeraj and the house manager Samuel Miranda, have been questioned by the CBI. Vikas Singh, the lawyer hired by Sushant’s father KK Singh, had previously described Siddharth “a very intelligent criminal.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more