Rhea Chakraborty arrest: Kubbra Sait reminds ‘still not a murderer’, Rhea Kapoor says ‘we settled on vilifying a young girl’

bollywood

Updated: Sep 08, 2020 20:45 IST

After actor Rhea Chakraborty was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in the Sushant Singh Rajput case, a number of people from the film fraternity came out in her support. Rhea was taken into custody by the central agency on Tuesday afternoon after three days of questioning.

Actor Kubbra Sait tweeted that Rhea was still not declared a murderer and hoped that her parents stayed strong. “May the universe give the parents of Rhea the strength through this devastating time. Arrested by NCB. Still not a murderer. #MediaCircus I wonder your conversations over your shaam ki chai,” she wrote.

May the universe give the parents of Rhea the strength through this devastating time. Arrested by NCB.

Still not a murderer.#MediaCircus I wonder your conversations over your shaam ki chai. — Kubbra Sait (@KubbraSait) September 8, 2020

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta wrote on Twitter, “Not abetment of suicide, not money laundering, not murder? Now I know why marijuana is not legalised in India yet.”

“Excellent job, India! Enjoy the burning of the witch. And while we are at it we may as well get Sati back. And no, lets not lift a finger to stem any crimes against women. Lets dance wildly and applaud the fire,” filmmaker Alankrita Shrivastava wrote on Twitter.

Not abetment of suicide, not money laundering, not murder? Now I know why marijuana is not legalised in India yet. — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) September 8, 2020

Excellent job, India! Enjoy the burning of the witch. And while we are at it we may as well get Sati back. And no, lets not lift a finger to stem any crimes against women. Lets dance wildly and applaud the fire. — Alankrita Shrivastava (@alankrita601) September 8, 2020

Producer Rhea Kapoor took to her Instagram stories to share a statistic about the number of rising Covid-19 cases in the country and wrote, “Looking for people to blame for our problems, other than ourselves and our choices, we settled on vilifying a young girl.. Now that many lives have been ruined so our bleeding nation is distracted from its wounds by this cruel, misogynistic reality show we will be left a disillusioned nation a fraction of its proud self.”

“Fear and shame and hate is all we will feel. So much for the high moral ground and god fearing loving people. Was this the ‘resilience’ we always prided ourselves on? We were the country that built back up after so many harmed us and now we are foolishly doing it to ourselves. We have traded our rights for cheap entertainment,” she added.

Also read: Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer says she’s being hounded for ‘being in love with a drug addict’, calls her arrest ‘travesty of justice’

Mutha Ashok Jain, Deputy DG of South-Western Region, NCB, told ANI that they had enough cause to arrest Rhea. “Whatever she told was sufficient for the arrest. We have arrested her, it means we had enough,” he said, adding that they did not recover any contraband from her.

Rhea’s lawyer Satish Maneshinde called her arrest a ‘travesty of justice’. “Travesty of justice. Three central agencies hounding a single woman just because she was in love with a drug addict who was suffering from mental health issues for several years and died by suicide due to consumption of illegally administered medicines, drugs,” the senior advocate told ANI.

Sushant died on June 14 and his family has accused Rhea of abetting his suicide. The case is being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED), apart from the NCB.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

Follow @htshowbiz for more