Kanye West continues his streak of sharing NSFW photos of wife Bianca Censori

Over the years, Kanye West, a.k.a Ye, has emerged as one of the most controversial rappers. From his antisemitic rants to posting explicit images of his wife, Bianca Censori, Ye has never ceased to stay away from the limelight. The 46-year-old rapper tried to lay off some heat by apologising to the Jewish community after facing severe backlash for his antisemitic remarks. However, he was embroiled in yet another drama after snapping at the paparazzi. Bianca's daring fashion choices have ignited discussions about her role and relationship dynamics with Kanye.(X)

Kanye West shares NSFW photo of wife Bianca Censori

The Flashing Lights rapper took to social media on Tuesday night to promote his Yeezy shirt that bears the word “wet.” In the first Instagram story, Kanye shared a video of a model wearing the shirt as the camera shows her from all angles. However, in the next story, the Praise God hitmaker posted an explicit image of his wife Bianca, who donned the see-through top with nothing underneath.

With her bottom half completely exposed, she completed the risque look with a barely-there black thong. She also wore shiny black high heels that accentuated her curves as she leaned to the side with one hand placed on the sink. It appears that Bianca posed for the NSFW photo in the couple's Los Angeles home bathroom, per The Sun. One peculiar aspect of her racy outfit was the large furry hat that completely covered her face.

Kanye West slammed for sharing wife's nude photos

This recent photo comes just days weeks after Kanye was slammed for regularly sharing obscene photos of his wife. Many even called the rapper's acts degrading. One fan wrote on X, formerly Twitter, “Her family & friends should have an intervention to ban her from him. For her own protection.” Another said, “She is just a puppet for him.” One more said, “Definitely agree there/ but it might just be away also for him to try to control her also like he tried to do with the rest.”