‘They’ll never find me,' Swifties track down the culprit who shared NSFW Taylor Swift pictures on X

This week, the internet was shocked by the emergence of fake A.I. NSFW pictures and porn featuring Taylor Swift, but one X (formerly Twitter) user who shared these images learned the hard way that you don’t mess with Swift fans, Swifties. Zubera Abdi, the Canadian who first shared Taylor Swift's A.I generated NSFW pics.(X)

The actual starting point of the trend of creating and distributing non-consensual pornographic A.I. photos of Swift is unknown, but one X user @Zvbear, was among those who posted these images, earning the wrath of Taylor fans (and maybe the law).

However, @Zvbear was not scared, and he boasted that Swifties would never be able to find out who he really was.

“I don’t care how powerful Swifties are, they’ll never find me,” he declared as his offensive photos angered Taylor fans.

“I’m like the Joker I use fake numbers and addresses.”

The since-deleted post and deactivated account.(X)

But his 8chan-like bragging was soon proven wrong, as wannabe Joker @Zvbear — or should we call him 28-year-old Zubear Abdi — discovered that you don't mess with Swifties or they will doxx you to hell.

“I wish my name was Zubair abdi (not be confused with “Zubear”),” one Taylor fan wrote along with pictures of the influencer’s house, address and phone number.

“I also i wish i could get this nice house with this exact address in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. This is ‘my’ number for anyone who can help.”

Swifties are raging now

“They got that full government (name) in headlines now dawg he’s FINISHED,” another one commented, while one user named @Melodic_Lemons3 pointed out Abdi’s potential legal troubles.

“Zubear Mohamed Abdi is cooked,” they wrote with a news report that said the White House was “alarmed” by the fake images of Swift. Facing this huge doxxing campaign — and upsetting the President of the United States — Abdi finally gave up, saying he would make his account private in a “tactical retreat”.

“I gotta go private till this tsunami passes,” he said in the early hours of Thursday morning, adding that the only time he had to temporarily shut down his account was because of “Jen*na Ortega fans.”

“Now I’m dealing with Swifties. A whole different animal,” he went on. “This is a Tactical Retreat, every great army has done this.”

While the outcome of Abdi’s statement is still unknown — the French are on the line, they want their white flag back.