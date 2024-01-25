Taylor Swift's fans condemn AI-generated NSFW pictures of the singer

On Wednesday night, some disturbing and highly explicit images of Taylor Swift, generated by artificial intelligence, started to spread on X (formerly Twitter). Singer Taylor Swift poses for a selfie with fans as she arrives to speak at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. REUTERS/Mark Blinch/File Photo(REUTERS)

The actual source of these images is unknown, but they are a clear and disgusting violation of Swift’s privacy and dignity. This article will not show these images, as they are completely unacceptable.

Swift’s fans, Swifties were quick to express their anger and disgust at the images of the pop star, and they took action to bury the ‘Taylor Swift AI’ trending topic with unrelated posts. They showed their support for Swift, who has been a victim of this appalling trend of creating fake and NSFW pictures.

This AI trend seems gone out of hand

This trend has become more prevalent and alarming in recent years, as AI art has gained popularity and accessibility. However, this also raises serious ethical questions about the nature and implications of AI, and how it can be used to harm and exploit people.

The Grammy Award winner is not the only one who has been targeted by this kind of malicious content. Other eminent A-listers in the entertainment industry, such as 23-year-old TikTok star and actress Addison Rae, have also faced similar attacks, including deepfake videos that manipulate their faces and voices.

This kind of content is no different from the personal photo leaks that celebrities have endured over the years due to hacking. It is extremely distressing and unfair for anyone to have their image and identity used without their consent and in such a degrading way.

Unfortunately, the legal system has not caught up with this surfacing threat. As MSNBC reports, “there is no such [federal] crime that covers AI-generated nudes” — even though such content can have devastating effects on a person’s mental and emotional health, as well as their professional, personal and social reputation.

Many celebrities have been victims of hacks and nude photo leaks over the years including Bella Thorne, Miley Cyrus, Jennifer Lawrence, Demi Lovato, Kristen Stewart, Dakota Johnson, Rihanna and more.