How Jason Kelce made an 8-year-old's Taylor Swift dream come true

At the recent Bills-Chiefs game, one lucky ` fan, 8-year-old Ella Piazza, had the surprise of her life. Today, we bring you the heartwarming tale of how Jason Kelce lifted her to see the pop sensation.

Ella's positive vibes and a homemade sign

Ella, a mastermind in her own right, shared her positive vibes with hopes of meeting Taylor Swift at the game. Armed with a homemade sign that read, "Buffalo Bills + Taylor Swift — Best First Game Ever," Ella embarked on an adventure she'll never forget.

After a shirtless celebration by Jason Kelce following his brother's touchdown, the Philadelphia Eagles centre, in high spirits, ventured into the stands. Spotting Ella and her sign, he lifted her for a perfect view of Taylor Swift. Ella couldn't contain her joy, describing the moment as “amazing.”

Jessica Piazza, Ella's mom, shared her perspective on the magical encounter. "It was amazing. She was crying, just out of happiness. It was so cool," she said, expressing gratitude for Kelce's kindness.

Jessica was reassured that Ella was in good hands, knowing that Jason Kelce is a father of three daughters. She praised Kelce's kindness, especially considering Ella's bravery in climbing to the top of the bleachers with her sign.

Switching seats, a Swift surprise, and halftime climbing

Luck was on Ella's side as a friend suggested switching seats with Swift's box during halftime. Ella, with her determination, climbed higher and higher, forging a path with the help of fellow fans who noticed her sign.

With shouts from the crowd for Kelce to assist Ella, the football star quickly stepped in. Jason Kelce lifted both Ella and another little girl, creating a moment of pure joy as Taylor Swift waved back and smiled. Ella, on cloud nine, couldn't believe her luck.

Ella, the biggest Taylor Swift fan, has a Swift-themed birthday party under her belt and attended the "Eras Tour" on Mother's Day. Her favourite Swift song might have changed from "You Belong With Me" to "My Tears Ricochet," but her love for Swift remains unwavering.

Jessica and Ella travelled from California to share an enchanting experience with TODAY. Ella, although a little nervous, is excited to be on TV and understands that her Taylor Swift encounter has captivated the hearts of many.