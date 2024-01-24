Taylor Swift spotted with Cara Delevingne, Brittany Mahomes during girls' night out in NYC

Pop sensation Taylor Swift was recently spotted on a girls' night out in New York City. On Tuesday, the 34-year-old singer was accompanied by her close friends, supermodel Cara Delevingne and Brittany Mahomes, the wife of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The Cruel Summer hitmaker and her celebrity pals were previously spotted together at a Chiefs game against the Buffalo Bills in Highmark Stadium. Taylor Swift was recently spotted with Cara Delevingne and Brittany Mahomes(Instagram)

Taylor Swift's night out with Cara Delevingne and Brittany Mahomes

The Blank Space singer donned a little black dress paired with sheer black tights. She accessorised her chic look with gold necklaces and a golden belt. Swift completed her ensemble with a shiny black leather purse. Her glam makeup look was perfect for the night as she opted for golden eyeshadow and brick-red lipstick.

Twinning with Swift, the former Victoria's Secret model also sported an all-black ensemble. She kept her shoulder-length hair in a side part and accessorised the look with a striking silver chain and pendant around her look. Meanwhile, Mahomes sported a checkered blazer and a matching skirt paired with matte black boots.

This outing comes days after the trio was spotted cheering on Swift's beau and Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce as his team defeated Bills by 27-24. The game was significant for both Swift and Mahomes' partners, as the duo made history by breaking the record for the most post-season touchdowns by a pair in NFL history, per People.

Fans react to Taylor Swift's girls' night out

After photos from Swift's night out went viral on social media, fans started speculating whether the Midnights singer's choice of outfit was a potential hint towards Reputation (Taylor's Version). A fan wrote on X, formerly Twitter, “Yeah it’s always the black outfits lately. Rep TV announcement COMING NEXT MONTH.”

Another said, “She has been wearing that orange-y coral lipstick a lot now. And black. Im scarrd.” One more said, “WHY ARE ALL THEIR OUTFITS SO REP CODED.” Yet another queried, “are they all in NYC?” Another said, “OH REP IS COMING THEYRE ALL WEARING BLACK.”