Is ‘furious’ Taylor Swift considering legal action against her explicit AI-generated images?

After some disturbing images of Taylor Swift surfaced online, American singer is now considering to take the nasty deepfake porn website that is hosting them to court. American singer Taylor Swift (AP)

According to Daily Mail's exclusive report, Swift is "furious" over the disgusting violation of her privacy and dignity.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

This week, several explicit photos were posted to Celeb Jihad that show Swift performing various sexual acts in the stadium and while wearing Kansas City Chiefs gear.

Swifties, the pop singer's admirers, quickly expressed their displeasure and indignation at the photos of the singer, and they intervened by stifling the trending subject "Taylor Swift AI" with irrelevant messages. They demonstrated their support for Swift, who has been negatively impacted by the disgusting habit of making NSFW and phony images.

Also Read: Taylor Swift’s alleged stalker arrested outside her NYC home for the second time in 3 days: Report

'Laws must be enacted to prevent this,' says source close to Swift

Speaking to Daily Mail on Thursday, a source close to Swift called the incident “shocking” and sought strict laws to prevent such acts.

“Whether or not legal action will be taken is being decided but there is one thing that is clear: these fake AI generated images are abusive, offensive, exploitative, and done without Taylor’s consent and/or knowledge,” the source said.

“The Twitter account that posted them does not exist anymore. It is shocking that the social media platform even let them be up to begin with. These images must be removed from everywhere they exist and should not be promoted by anyone."

Stressing that Swift's family and close friends are upset, the source noted: “The door needs to be shut on this. Legislation needs to be passed to prevent this and laws must be enacted.”

Swift has not yet responded to the website or the photographs' dissemination, but her devoted and anguished followers have launched a protest.

Also Read: How Jason Kelce made an 8-year-old's Taylor Swift dream come true

This AI trend is alarming and disturbing

With the rise in popularity and accessibility of AI art in recent years, this trend has become increasingly prominent and concerning. But this also brings up important moral concerns regarding the nature of AI and how it can be used to exploit others.

This type of offensive content has not only been directed towards the Grammy Award winner. Prominent celebrities in the entertainment business, such actress and TikTok star Addison Rae, 23, have also been targets of similar attacks, which include deepfake films that alter their voices and features.

Over the years, a number of celebrities, including Bella Thorne, Miley Cyrus, Jennifer Lawrence, Demi Lovato, Kristen Stewart, Dakota Johnson, Rihanna, and others, have fallen victim to hacking and leaks of their nude photos.