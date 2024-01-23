Taylor Swift’s alleged stalker arrested outside her NYC home for the second time in 3 days: Report

Taylor Swift’s alleged stalker was caught outside her New York City apartment on Monday, only two days after being arrested for trying to break into her home. As per a TMZ report quoting law enforcement sources, the man, who was arrested on Saturday while trying to access Taylor's NYC townhouse, was seen outside her house yet again on Monday. Her security team and surrounding neighbours immediately noticed it. Also read: Taylor Swift’s stalker arrested for allegedly trying to break into her NYC home Taylor Swift’s alleged stalker was arrested again on Monday. (File Photo)

Everything that happened on Monday

As per the report, the head of Taylor Swift's security immediately called cops when Taylor's alleged stalker arrived again on Monday. As per multiple TMZ sources, 'he was just lurking'. New York City Police Department (NYPD) officers reportedly arrived at the scene but couldn't immediately find the man. However, it didn't take them long to track him down as 'he was around the corner'. He was reportedly 'found less than a block away from Taylor's residence'. As per NYPD, the charges are still pending.

What happened on Saturday

On Saturday, NYPD officers received a call about a 'disorderly person' near Taylor Swift’s home and 'upon arrival were informed that the individual attempted to open a door to a building at the location', as per a recent report by Page Six. As per the report, a source told the portal that the man was scouring the neighbourhood 'for a few weeks', while another said they saw the man 'lurking here for a month'.

The source further told the portal that despite police being called 'many times', NYPD officers did not do anything until the man tried to get into Taylor's building. The suspect had been taken into custody because there was an active warrant out for his arrest, as per police. NYPD confirmed on Monday that the man had initially been arrested for failure to answer summons in 2015.

Amid all this, Taylor Swift was seen cheering for her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, at an American football match on Monday.

