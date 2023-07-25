Grammy-award-winning singer Tori Kelly hospitalised due to fatal blood clots after fainting at dinner

On Sunday, Tori Kelly was hospitalised after fainting. She is currently getting treatment for blood clots around her vital organs. Tori Kelly (Getty Images)

TMZ reports that Kelly was having dinner with her friends in downtown LA on Sunday night. There, her heart started beating really fast and she fainted. According to TMZ, she was “out for a while”.

Kelly’s friends were hesitant to take her to a hospital downtown and they took her to Cedars-Sinai instead. Cedars-Sinai is one of the country's premiere hospitals. So, Kelly’s friends carried her outside, loaded her in a vehicle and sped to the hospital instead of calling an ambulance.

Kelly has been admitted to the ICU where doctors found blood clots around her legs and lungs. They are trying to determine whether she has any clots around her heart. Meanwhile, the singer has been in and out of consciousness during the hospitalisation.

Kelly is the winner of the Grammys in 2019 for Best Gospel Album and Best Gospel Performance/Song. She is known for her songs such as "Nobody Love", "Dear No One", "Hallelujah" and "Don’t You Worry ’Bout a Thing". Recently, she released her latest song "missin u".

Kelly has also been a participant in American Idol in 2010. Though she failed to reach the Top 24, she embarked on a successful music career. Her debut album "Unbreakable Smile" was released in 2015.

In March, Kelly discussed her plans to tour with People magazine. “I miss touring so much. I was actually on a world tour right as Covid was happening, and it was heartbreaking to have to cancel that. Since then, I haven't been able to tour,” she said.

“That's one of the most exciting things I'm looking forward to. I can't give any details or anything yet, but I cannot wait just to see fans again and belt out these songs with them.”