‘Dear No One’ singer Tori Kelly gets hospitalised after fainting while on outing with friends: Report

Tori Kelly got hospitalised on Sunday night and is being treated for blood clots. According to TMZ, she fainted while hanging out with friends in downtown Los Angeles. Sources informed the outlet that she was "out for a while". Tori Kelly (Getty Images)

As per TMZ's report, Kelly's friends took her to Cedars-Sinai which is one of the America's premiere hospitals. The report highlights that Tori is admitted in the ICU. Doctors have found blood clots in her legs and her lungs. Reportedly, her situation is "serious".

Notably, Kelly is the winner of the Grammys in 2019 for Best Gospel Album and Best Gospel Performance/Song. She is known for her songs such as "Nobody Love", "Dear No One", "Hallelujah" and "Don’t You Worry ’Bout a Thing". Recently, she had released her latest song "missin u".

In March, She spoke to People magazine and talked about her plans to tour.

“I miss touring so much. I was actually on a world tour right as Covid was happening, and it was heartbreaking to have to cancel that. Since then, I haven't been able to tour,” she said.

“That's one of the most exciting things I'm looking forward to. I can't give any details or anything yet, but I cannot wait just to see fans again and belt out these songs with them,"Kelly said of touring.

Kelly has also been a participant on American Idol in 2010. Though she failed to reach the Top 24, she embarked on a successful music career. Her debut album "Unbreakable Smile" was released in 2015.