Tom Brady and Irina Shayk spark dating rumours after sleepover at the former NFL star's home

Tom Brady seems to have found his partner after his split from Gisele Bündchen in October 2022. On Saturday, Brady and Irina Shayk had an apparent sleepover at his house. The rumoured couple were photographed showing PDA, by Page Six. Tom Brady and Irina Shayk(Getty Images)

An eyewitness informed Page Six that Brady picked Shayk on Friday afternoon from the Hotel Bel-Air and then the couple drove to his Los Angeles home. The next day, Brady dropped Shayk back to the hotel.

On Saturday afternoon, Brady again picked Shayk and at one point during their car ride, Brady was photographed caressing the Russian model's face.

Since his divorce from Bündchen, Brady has been seen with several women. He has been linked with Kim Kardashian and Reese Witherspoon.

Notably, Shayk is the former wife of Bradley Cooper with whom she shares 6-year-old daughter, Lea. She dated football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo from 2009 to 2015.

Brady's split from ex-wife Bündchen

Brady has a son and a daughter with former wife Bündchen. The exes split after more than a decade of marriage.

“We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together. We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve,” Brady had written on Instagram at the time.

“The decision to end a marriage is never easy but we have grown apart and while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish the best for Tom always,” wrote Bündchen.