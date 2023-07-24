Doja Cat faces fans fury, gets cancelled after her ‘I hate kittenz’ tweet, ‘without us your are just a dropout’ say fans

Doja Cat’s fandom is in shambles! It seems even Doja Cat is not immune to cancel culture. Many believed that the singer was “un-cancelable” since fans supported her despite her constant bashing of them. But now Doja Cat’s actions have finally caught up to her and her self-sabotage has turned fans against the celebrity. Doja Cat poses at the Met Gala, an annual fundraising gala held for the benefit of the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute with this year's theme Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty. (REUTERS)

This weekend, Doja Cat went on a social media spree which led to multiple questionable interactions between her and her fans. Doja slammed her fans for their unofficial nickname. The Say So singer’s fans had labeled themselves ‘Kittenz’ in honor of her stage name. However, Doja Cat shared her disapproval of the name in a since-deleted tweet.

“My fans don't get to name themselves s**t. If you call yourself a 'kitten' or f**king 'kittenz' that means you need to get off your phone and get a job and help your parents with the house”

When a fan questioned her and tweeted, “??? only using the name YOU gave your fans,” Doja Cat insisted that she coined the name when she was an “alcoholic teen”.

"What should i change my name to since you don't like the term kitten," another fan asked Doja on Twitter, to which she replied, "Just delete the entire account and rethink everything it's never too late."

In another series of tweets, Doja Cat stated that she doesn’t love her fans. “I don't though cuz i don't even know yall,” she responded when asked to say “I love you” to her fans. Another person tweeted, "can you love ur kittenz again or no" and Doja answered: "i don't know what the f**k that means."

Now it seems, Doja Cat’s fanbase is tired of the incessant disrespect and hostility by the musician. Some fans have allegedly deactivated their fan accounts. Many are reminding Doja Cat how integral the fanbase is for her career.

Doja Cat has not been active since. It is believed that she deleted her account.